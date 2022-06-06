ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Coco Gauff says taking a more selfish approach to tennis helped fuel her French Open success

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7Umm_0g2EOqpU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVuAM_0g2EOqpU00
Coco Gauff at the 2022 French Open.

Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

  • Coco Gauff advanced to the first Grand Slam singles final of her tennis career at Roland-Garros.
  • The 18-year-old American said that "trying to win for myself" helped her find unprecedented success.
  • Gauff explained that she had been "trying so hard to win... for other people" before the French Open.

Coco Gauff advanced to a Grand Slam singles final for the first time in her career.

And she credited her unprecedented success at the 2022 French Open, at least in part, to becoming more selfish.

After losing in straight sets to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in Saturday's championship match, the 18-year-old American said that a shift in her mentality following several early tournament exits contributed favorably to her run at Roland-Garros.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PudSG_0g2EOqpU00
Gauff.

AP Photo/Thibault Camus

"At the beginning of this year, I lost at the Australian Open and a couple first rounds," Gauff said in her post-match press conference. "I think I was just going into the matches trying so hard to win — not for myself, but for other people."

"This tournament was the first tournament this year that I went in trying to win for myself," she added. "I think that was the difference in my mentality."

Gauff first burst onto the scene in 2019, when she made an improbable run to the fourth round of Wimbledon at just 15 years old. Since then, she's improved considerably and made herself a mainstay of major tennis tournaments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWTab_0g2EOqpU00
Gauff reacts after defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019.

TPN/Getty Images

Though she made the fourth round of three other majors following that captivating 2019 Wimbledon campaign, Gauff only advanced past that stage on a single occasion — when she moved on to the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open. One year later in Paris, the new high school graduate became the youngest American Grand Slam finalist since Serena Williams won the US Open in 1999.

Like most pundits, Gauff seems confident that this was the first of many Grand Slam finals she'll play in her tennis career.

"Now that I've found that mental state, I know how to get there," Gauff said. "And I think it'll help me in future tournaments."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ik0vt_0g2EOqpU00
Gauff at the 2022 French Open.

AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

Gauff is set to compete at Wimbledon, which begins at the end of June. Should she win it all, she'd be the eighth-youngest woman — and third-youngest American — to earn a Grand Slam title.

"Obviously winning is the last hurdle," Gauff said. "But reaching the final is almost as difficult because you're pretty close."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Tennis World Usa

Here's how much Rafael Nadal earned at Roland Garros 2022

Rafael Nadal won his fourteenth Roland Garros title. Incredible numbers, just think that a legend of the caliber of Pete Sampras has won fourteen Grand Slam titles in his career, and now Rafa reaches him thanks only to Roland Garros. An incredible champion, on and off the pitch, who managed...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Boris Becker sent Alexander Zverev message from jail

German tennis legend Boris Becker followed Alexander Zverev's French Open run and wished his fellow compatriot a quick recovery, Mischa Zverev revealed to BILD. Zverev, 25, reached the French Open semifinal before sustaining a horrific injury versus Rafael Nadal. In the 12th game of the second set, Zverev badly rolled...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camus
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Roland Garros#American
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal undergoes radiofrequency treatment in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal had eight rivals during his 18th Roland Garros campaign in the past two weeks. The Spaniard passed them all to lift the 14th crown in Paris and lift his 22nd Major title. While the seven opponents are behind him, Rafa is yet to "beat" his troubled foot, as it started hurting again as soon as he stopped injecting his nerve.
TENNIS
ohmymag.co.uk

Rafael Nadal: The tennis player's huge fortune will shock you

Since 2001, Rafael Nadal has been tormenting tennis players on the court throughout the world's best tournaments. According to ATP Tour, the Majorcan has won 92 titles in his career and lost 38 finals. He is one of the most successful players in the history of modern tennis. In total, at the age of 36, thanks to his 1,058victories, Nadal has amassed $125 million in prize money, according to Forbes.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Rafael Nadal’s French Open dominance is unprecedented

Rafael Nadal’s accomplishments at Roland Garros defy belief. On Sunday, the 36-year-old Spaniard captured his record 14th French Open title by quickly dispatching Norway’s Casper Ruud in straight sets. There was nothing that needed to be cemented in Nadal’s legacy at this point. There’s functionally little difference between...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal leads ATP Race after two Major titles

At 36, Rafael Nadal comfortably leads the ATP Race towards Turin. This year, the Spaniard has won both Major titles, gathering almost 2000 points more than Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas, his closest rivals. Rafa skipped the second part of 2021 due to a foot injury, and he made an impressive comeback this season to get back where he belongs and lead the GOAT race.
SPORTS
Insider

Insider

446K+
Followers
28K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy