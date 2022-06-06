ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Greg Norman calls Jack Nicklaus a 'hypocrite' after the iconic golfer denied interest in the breakaway LIV Golf league

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fn6qA_0g2EOnQX00
Greg Norman plays in the final round of the 2022 PNC Championship.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

  • Greg Norman called Jack Nicklaus a "hypocrite" over comments he made about LIV Golf.
  • Nicklaus said, at last week's Memorial Tournament, that he had "zero interest" in the breakaway tour.
  • Norman told the Washington Post that contrary to Nicklaus' public comments, he had complimented the new league in private.

Greg Norman called out Jack Nicklaus as a "hypocrite" for his comments about the LIV Golf Invitational Series in an interview with the Washington Post .

Last week, Nicklaus dismissed the idea of being involved with the new league. Having previously stated that he had been offered as much as $100 million to serve as the head of the breakaway project, Nicklaus further explained his decision to stay away from LIV Golf while hosting his annual PGA Tour event at the Memorial Tournament last week.

"I've got zero interest in wanting to do something like that," Nicklaus said . "I don't care what kind of money they would have thrown at me. My allegiance has been to the PGA Tour. I grew up on the PGA Tour. I helped found the PGA Tour as it is today. My allegiance is there, and it's going to stay there.''

According to Norman, who is eventually took the top job as CEO of the Saudi-backed upstart golf league, Nicklaus had expressed his support for the new project behind closed doors.

"One hundred percent truth? Jack's a hypocrite,'' Norman told the Washington Post. "When he came out with those comments, I'm thinking: Jack must have a short memory.''

"Quote-unquote, he said: "This is good for our game. If it's good for the game of golf, it's good by me,''' Norman said. "So you want the facts? You've got the facts. Know what you said before you open your mouth.''

While the verbal sparring surrounding LIV Golf has been going on for months, we are now finally set to see some drama from the new league on an actual golf course.

The organization is on the verge of hosting its first event later this week just outside of London, with several PGA Tour pros including Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson set to make the jump for a handsome guaranteed payday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Report: How LIV Golf Tour Caddies Are Being Treated

It's not just the golfers who are being shown the money by LIV Golf. Caddies are apparently doing pretty well for themselves too. Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig shared some of the details of the caddie experience on the fledgling tour in a tweet this afternoon. "The caddies at LIV events...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Phil Mickelson and Fowler commit to LIV Golf Invitational Series

Both Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler have decided to commit their futures to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Golf Channel have reported. According to the golf reporter Rich Lerner, both Lefty and Fowler will "imminently" be heading to the LIV Golf Invitational Series which is due to kick off this Thursday at Centurion Club in St Albans.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Decision

Paige Spiranac had some choice words for Phil Mickelson after he announced that he'd be joining the LIV Tour. Rumors were swirling on Monday that Mickelson had made his decision to play on that tour after he went dark for several months. He then released a statement after the reports came out confirming that those rumors were true.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

US Open seals Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson’s fates amid LIV Golf scandal

The PGA received some shocking news recently, as star golfers Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson officially announced their intentions to join the rival LIV Golf association. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had said in the past that any player who participates in the rival tour’s events will face a potential ban. As such, many were wondering about the status of Mickelson and Johnson for the upcoming US Open, which begins on June 16, just a week after LIV Golf’s first event tees off.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Greg Norman
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf.com

‘It became reckless’: Phil Mickelson opens up on gambling addiction, break from golf

Phil Mickelson’s months-long absence from the public eye left a vacuum that was quickly filled with stories and speculation. There were excerpts from Alan Shipnuck’s biography of Mickelson that revealed Mickelson’s mixed feelings about the Saudis backing the LIV League. Soon thereafter, there were references to massive gambling losses. The excerpts fueled the absence, and the absence fueled the speculation, and over time, as Mickelson missed the Masters and then his title defense at the PGA, we started to wonder what was really going on.
GAMBLING
The Spun

Brooks Koepka's New Wife Shared Racy Vacation Photos

Brooks Koepka is officially a married man. The PGA Tour star married his longtime partner, model Jena Sims, earlier this month. Koepka shared a photo of his "best day" on social media. Sims, a model and actress, has her own following on social media, with more than 250,000 followers on...
GOLF
The Spun

Greg Norman Reveals Absurd Offer Made To Tiger Woods

The LIV Golf Invitational made a big splash when announcing Dustin Johnson among the field for its first competition. According to Greg Norman, the controversial new league aimed even higher. Norman, the CEO of the Saudi Arabia-funded golf series, told The Washington Post's Kent Babb that Tiger Woods rejected a...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Pnc Championship#The Washington Post#The Pga Tour#Saudi
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson looks very different as he rocks up at LIV Golf Draft evening

Making his first public appearance in four months, Phil Mickelson has touched down at the LIV Golf Invitational London rocking a very different look. Mickelson, who has accepted a gigantic $200 million offer to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, was unveiled by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman as one of the 12 team captains teeing it up at Centurion Club in St Albans this week.
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About Golfers Leaving For LIV Golf Series

The LIV Golf Series has made waves over the past few weeks by poaching some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars ahead of their inaugural tournament this week. Among the many golfers who opted not to join the rival tour is Rory McIlroy, who had some cutting words for those who are leaving the PGA Tour. Speaking to the media today, McIlroy said that the golfers joining the LIV for the money probably won't end up liking the decision. He said that he's gone that route before and it hasn't worked out for him.
GOLF
Insider

Insider

446K+
Followers
28K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy