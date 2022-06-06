ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

‘Sexist’ tweet author at center of Washington Post beef says ‘culture is dying’

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
 2 days ago

The YouTube podcast host whose “sexist” tweet was retweeted by a Washington Post reporter — thus setting off a Twitter firestorm involving two other newsroom journalists — has vowed that he won’t stop telling “dumb jokes” or trolling “Karens.”

Cam Harless, the co-host of “The Mad Ones” podcast, wrote in Spectator he doesn’t believe that Washington Post political reporter David Weigel should be punished for retweeting his joke last Wednesday, the first day of Pride Month.

“Every girl is bi,” Harless wrote. “You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual.”

Weigel’s retweet was slammed as “sexist” by his Post colleague Felicia Sonmez.

“Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!” Sonmez tweeted in response.

Weigel later tweeted: “I just removed a retweet of an offensive joke. I apologize and did not mean to cause any harm.”

Cam Harless, the YouTube podcast host whose “sexist” tweet touched off a firestorm of controversy among Washington Post journalists, is speaking out about the controversy.
Sonmez publicly calling out Weigel prompted another Post reporter, Jose Del Real, to admonish her for not handling the matter privately.

After Sonmez and Del Real went back and forth on Twitter over the weekend, Post executive editor Sally Buzbee circulated a memo to staffers demanding that they “treat each other with respect and kindness.”

Harless wrote in Spectator that he was shocked the tweet went viral after the Sonmez-Weigel controversy erupted.

Felicia, we all mess up from time to time. Engaging in repeated and targeted public harassment of a colleague is neither a good look nor is it particularly effective. It turns the language of inclusivity into clout chasing and bullying. I don’t think this is appropriate.

“When the tweet hit 2,000 likes, it was a bit surprising,” he wrote.

“This was a banal throwaway joke that made me chuckle.”

Harless quipped: “At around the 2,000 mark, I learned that I am fat and bald and the reason women can’t break through glass ceilings, or something.”

“The joke had started hitting the feeds of the Karens.”

Washington Post reporter David Weigel (above) apologized on Friday after he was called out by colleague Felicia Sonmez for retweeting a “sexist” joke.
He continued: “Then it devolved further. At around 4,300 likes, I started being tagged in tweets about how awful I was from disparate parts of the internet.”

Harless slammed Weigel for deleting the retweet and apologizing for its “offensive joke.”

“Now, I don’t know Mr. Weigel,” Harless wrote.

“Although I doubt he’s a sexist, I do question the strength of his spine at this point.”

Harless said the controversy has netted him 1,200 new Twitter followers as well as “a handful of subscriptions on my weekly podcast.”

Sonmez, who also covers politics for the Washington Post, was angered by Weigel’s retweet, writing: “Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!”
He lamented that “this sort of blow-up only happens because culture is dying.”

Harless noted that comedians like Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais “were defending comedy because it needs defending” against cancel culture .

“It’s important to laugh,” he wrote.

Sally Buzbee, executive editor of the Washington Post, admonished her reporters over the weekend and asked them to “treat each other with respect and kindness.”
Another Post reporter, Jose Del Real, took issue with Sonmez going public with her criticisms.
“It’s important to be able to look at the absurdity of the world around us and find some brief vacation from the utter seriousness that surrounds us.”

Harless continued: “The woke can’t have that, though.”

“They’re deadly serious about all things,” he wrote.

“So much so that a man can face professional repercussions and even potentially lose his job from laughing at another man’s joke.”

“This is a great loss.”

New York Post

New York Post

