ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

As Biden dithers, states are enacting meaningful inflation policy

By Erin Norman, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTUOV_0g2EOlf500
Tweet

Last week, President Biden laid out his plan for fighting inflation in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. But most of the president’s plan is simply a repackaging of his progressive agenda in a way to make it seem related and responsive to inflation and the economic hardship many Americans are facing.

Biden uses the first third of his 1,100-word piece to tell the American people how good things are right now. He relies on technical reports to paint a picture of a strong and prosperous nation.

But reports not cherry-picked for Biden’s article show that employment rates have dropped 8.4 percent since January 2020 and have fallen a dramatic 23.9 percent among those earning less than $29,000 a year. Biden attempts to get in front of this fact by asserting that if monthly job creation falls to one-third of its current level, it will be a sign of success.

Additionally, there is no mention of government data showing a 1.5 percent decline in real GDP in the first quarter of 2022. Amid a crumbling economy, Biden and his team are desperately trying to use ambiguous and incomplete data to convince the public not to believe what’s in plain view.

The American public’s views on the economy show that what they see is bleak. A recent CNN poll finds 77 percent of Americans rate economic conditions today as poor. More specifically, more than half of the country believes Biden’s polices have caused those poor economic conditions.

The State Policy Network’s polling shows that 95 percent of Americans are concerned about inflation, with 45 percent describing themselves as “extremely concerned.” What’s more, Gallup data indicate that the only thing Americans are more concerned about than inflation is the poor leadership in government.

Americans’ views of our country’s leadership are not surprising given President Biden’s disconnected plan to address inflation. First, he claims he won’t treat the Federal Reserve with disrespect, as he claims President Trump did, which is curiously presented as a significant step in getting aid to struggling families. Next, he proposes fighting rising energy prices with subsidies and tax credits for clean energy investment. By the White House’s own strategy, the guidelines would set goals as far out as 2030, which is unlikely to bring any fast or meaningful relief to the current situation.

On housing, Biden’s plan includes pumping billions more federal dollars into the economy, one of the chief causes of the current inflationary situation, and the centralization of financing in exchange for an increase in housing supply over the next five years. The president again misunderstands that people need relief now, not groundwork for high-cost progressive policies.

Where Biden and his administration have floundered on addressing the economic concerns of Americans, the states have stepped in. Around the country, a variety of tax reforms will give Americans more money to directly offset the high cost of energy, food and housing, rather than being filtered through government programs. Mississippi, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Idaho, Indiana and Utah have all cut taxes, while Arizona courts have halted an income tax increase. New York has become the latest in a long list of states to temporarily suspend state-level gas taxes. These reforms are responsive to what Americans say they need: 65 percent of voters believe state tax relief will have a positive impact on their personal financial situation.

Six months before Biden talked about a five-year plan to increase the housing supply, Reason Magazine highlighted the progress states had made on the issue in 2021, underscoring the states’ superior ability to be responsive in a timely way during crisis. And looking forward, the Foundation for Government Accountability in Florida has laid out a key reform opportunity for governors when federal laws prohibiting work requirements for public assistance, which are artificially restricting the labor pool and raising prices, are lifted.

President Biden consistently downplayed inflation and other economic issues in 2021. Now he comes to the table with a plan that is both late and unresponsive to the real needs of Americans. Fortunately, many states continue to fill the void of the current administration. Let’s hope this is the beginning of a shift in which states take the lead on policy, as they are so often faster and more effective than the federal government.

Erin Norman is the Lee family fellow and senior messaging strategist at State Policy Network.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
POLITICO

Biden’s invisible debt-forgiveness policy

THE BRIGHT SIDE OF INFLATION — Everyone hates inflation. The runaway price hikes of the last several months — to four-decade highs of over 8 percent — torpedoed Americans’ feelings about the economy and crushed President Joe Biden’s poll numbers. Numbers this high are brutal...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Real Gdp#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Wall Street Journal#Americans#Cnn
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Examiner

Biden barges in

BIDEN BARGES IN. There's something remarkable about the gun debate that has arisen in the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Compared to years past, the argument on Capitol Hill is somewhat muted. Yes, members of the House of Representatives are yelling at each other, but that's nothing unusual. But in the Senate, where the real work on a gun deal is going on, the talk is quiet and the anticipation low. At least, until President Joe Biden jumped into it.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
Axios

Scoop: Labor unions warn Biden not to lift China tariffs

President Biden is facing public pressure from America's leading unions on an issue that has divided his top advisers: extending former President Trump's China tariffs on approximately $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. Why it matters: The Biden administration is engaged in an intense internal debate on whether to waive...
LABOR ISSUES
POLITICO

The words Biden DID say

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN’s response to an avowed racist killing 10 people at a predominantly Black Buffalo grocery store has been defined, in part, by what’s been left unsaid.
BUFFALO, NY
Washington Examiner

Biden is sleepwalking into a summer energy crisis

For a president whose chief of staff reportedly begins each morning by checking the average price of gasoline , Joe Biden's administration is awfully dismissive of warning signs that the nation’s electrical grid can't handle the summer heat. Last month, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a nonprofit electrical...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

Should Biden run again?

The 2024 election is still two years away, but speculation as to the race's candidates remains as omnipresent as ever. If former President Donald Trump decides to run again, as is expected, America might find itself in the middle of another 2020-like showdown, with President Biden on the other side of the ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden applauds OPEC while condemning American oil

OPEC will increase its oil production by 648,000 barrels per day starting in July. President Joe Biden is applauding this decision, but he seems to forget that high gas prices are partially the result of his administration’s energy policies. He wants more oil from OPEC nations but refuses to let American producers meet the demand of the market.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s heartless message on inflation

In releasing his “Plan to Fight Inflation,” President Joe Biden made two things clear that have been evident for well over a year: The president is heartlessly disconnected from the pain his policies have caused families, and he has no idea how to curb inflation. The truth is,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Yes, Biden Deserves Blame for Inflation

President Joe Biden has written an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal detailing his plan to fight inflation. Well, perhaps the word "detailing" is too generous. The preponderance of the column features Biden taking credit for economic growth that can be attributed to the reopening of the economy that was shuttered by the governing class during COVID. Biden, of course, not only championed those closings but was critical of Republican governors who opened their states before he deemed it appropriate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

584K+
Followers
71K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy