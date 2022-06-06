ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays vs. Royals prediction: Bet on Ross Stripling, visitors

It may be sunny in Carolina but make no mistake there is a Hurricane warning in effect. Let’s Go Rangers!

Don Reed on our winning streak: “Keep this up and you’ll be more famous in Brooklyn than the woman who removed the possum out of the bar!” … This marsupial has already picked more winners this year than the number of games Kyrie Irving suited up for last season … and Joe from yes, Brooklyn writes: “Regarding Saturday’s front page. President Biden and Elon Musk are toe to toe. Who do you like?” … C’mon pick on somebody your own age. Who wouldn’t pay $49.99 to see Sleepy Joe (+200) against Maye Musk (-250)?

Worst record in baseball? The Royals, 17-35. The Jays are in K.C. Ross Stripling makes another spot start for Toronto after allowing one run over 4 ²/₃ in relief. Daniel Lynch goes for the home team. The Royal has been crowned for 12 runs over his late 13 innings. Play 10 units on the Blue Jays.

Tom Cruise? No. Stitches is Top Gun. Down 3-2, the Cardinals tied it in the ninth inning then won it in the 11th. Final 5-3 over the Cubs. Winner. Up +894 garagiolas.

