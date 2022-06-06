‘Yellowstone’ Loses on Two Major Category Nominations at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV handed out their Movie & TV Award golden popcorn buckets last night, and though Yellowstone didn’t win any awards, even garnering two nominations means that the show has officially reached all genres of pop culture.

The hit Western was nominated for “Best Show” alongside Inventing Anna, Loki, Squid Game, Ted Lasso, and eventual winner Euphoria. The one cast member nominated for an award was Kelly Reilly, but she lost out to Zendaya for her role in Euphoria. Other actresses also nominated for “Best Performance in a Show” were Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, and Sydney Sweeney.

MTV as a network has always catered to teenagers and very young adults, so for Yellowstone to lose its awards to a show about teens and young adults was not surprising. Other big winners of the night were comic book movies Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, and Black Widow, EW reports. So again, for Yellowstone to even crack the nominations list means that the Paramount’s hit Western has officially made a splash in the youngest major entertainment markets.

Who knows, though. If the much-anticipated season five of Yellowstone wow audiences like we expect, then maybe the young MTV demographic will give the show the props it deserves in 2023.

How many Emmy Awards will Yellowstone win this year after a record number of submissions?

Yellowstone producers and Paramount+ likely enjoyed the MTV nods, but they’ll take the upcoming Emmy Awards much more seriously. As the series moves from popular soap opera into cultural cornerstone, some major awards should certainly help cement its legacy.

Back in early May, Outsider’s Jon D.B. broke down the different Emmy categories that Yellowstone will submit nominations for heading into the June 24 taping.

Of course, producers will submit Kevin Costner for Outstanding Lead Actor, as well as the entire show for Outstanding Drama Series. But according to Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios chief Chris McCarthy, his team plans to make a major statement this year at the top television awards. Here is the list of the other submissions that judges will review.