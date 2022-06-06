Deputies arrest suspect accused of assaulting relatives on St. Helena Island

DAISY, GA – Following a drug investigation by the GBI, an Evans County man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Richard Lee Williams, age 52, of Daisy, GA, was arrested following a drug investigation initiated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), assisted by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout this investigation, GBI agents and Evans County deputies seized a quantity of tablets suspected to be fentanyl, drug related paraphernalia, approximately 7 ounces (196 grams) of suspected methamphetamine, and a firearm.
