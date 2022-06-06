ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Deputies arrest suspect accused of assaulting relatives on St. Helena Island

By WTGS Staff
WTGS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies apprehended a suspect in relation to an assault and battery incident on Monday. According to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office...

fox28media.com

wtoc.com

Man arrested for double murder in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Authorities have arrested a man wanted for the murders of two women in Seabrook this past December. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Detour Road in Seabrook on December 4. They found two women were shot after a...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Search leads to arrest of suspect in St. Helena assault

Law enforcement officers apprehended 19-year-old Vincent Medlock after he assaulted a family member and discharged a firearm in a Melody Lane residence on St. Helena Island, Monday, June 6. No one was injured, but a vehicle parked outside the residence was struck by gunfire. Early Monday afternoon, Beaufort County Sheriff’s...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
County
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Beaufort, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire seeking information in arson cold case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Arson Unit is seeking information on a cold case involving a body burning in a vehicle last year. Savannah Fire was dispatched to an arson fire at Watson Motors on Montgomery Street and Victory Drive at 6:54 p.m. on November 21, 2021. Firefighters extinguished a burgundy pick-up truck […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Statesboro Police Seeking Help Locating Man Wanted for Aggravated Battery

The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating Jason Tremayne Williams. Williams is wanted for Aggravated Battery in relation to an incident that occurred on May 22, 2022. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Detective Purvis at 912-764-9911 or send an anonymous tip...
STATESBORO, GA
WJBF

Allendale man arrested in shooting that hit unintended victim identified

ALLENDALE, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Allendale man who was arrested after a stray bullet hit a victim who was not the intended target has been identified. According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Savion Jabbar Riddle, 19, of Allendale, has been charged with Attempted Murder. The incident happened Wednesday, June 1st. Authorities say […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Woman attacked father at N. Charleston graduation ceremony

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing assault charges after police said she attacked her father Saturday afternoon at a graduation ceremony. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, a group of family members were at the North Charleston Coliseum to observe a student’s graduation from James Island High School. Authorities […]
WTGS

Community groups discuss N. Charleston surveillance cameras

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston's plan to purchase 750 cameras, totaling $2.5 million, has sparked debates among several community groups in the local area. Just hours after gunshots rang out in April near a youth baseball game at Pepperhill Park, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced the plan to buy the surveillance cameras to help monitor the community.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
valdostatoday.com

GBI makes arrest after drug trafficking investigation

DAISY, GA – Following a drug investigation by the GBI, an Evans County man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Richard Lee Williams, age 52, of Daisy, GA, was arrested following a drug investigation initiated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), assisted by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout this investigation, GBI agents and Evans County deputies seized a quantity of tablets suspected to be fentanyl, drug related paraphernalia, approximately 7 ounces (196 grams) of suspected methamphetamine, and a firearm.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Two people in custody after firing shots at police in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to GCPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Salt Creek Road around the 300 block in regards to locating a suicidal person. During their canvass of the area, officers were shot at by a suspect. Savannah PD SWAT and other agencies were requested...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WTGS

Off-duty correctional officer shot to death in driveway of Guyton home: GBI

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The GBI says it is investigating the death of an off-duty Effingham County Correctional Institution correctional officer in Guyton. On Saturday, June 4, around 6 a.m., the Guyton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate. Preliminary information indicates Anthony Best, 54, of Guyton, was...
GUYTON, GA
live5news.com

Police: 2 teens shot during drug deal, armed robbery in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department says a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Beaufort on Tuesday. The 15-year-old girl was charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy. Officers responded to the Salvation Army on North...
BEAUFORT, SC

