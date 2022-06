Following rumors that she might not be returning for Scream 6, franchise star Neve Campbell made the news official today that she won't be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott, detailing that the decision was ultimately a monetary one. In the original four films, a majority of the narrative centered around Prescott, though this year's Scream saw the narrative shift its focus, with Sidney becoming more of a supporting character. The conclusion of the journey also saw Sidney seemingly saying goodbye to the narrative, with it likely being that whatever plans the filmmakers had for Sidney in Scream 6 didn't result in what she felt was appropriate compensation. Scream 6 is currently slated to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO