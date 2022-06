The New York Rangers lead their best of seven series with the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 after a 3-2 loss in Game 3. However, despite the loss, the power play for the Rangers continues to click. There are no signs of it slowing down either. A big reason for the power-play success of the Rangers in the playoffs has been the play of Mika Zibanejad. His presence on the power play gives the Rangers many different looks. If the Rangers continue on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, their power play will need to remain red-hot.

