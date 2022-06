Click here to read the full article. After being named the 34th best bar in the world last year, New York’s Attaboy took home the top honor on the 2022 list of the 50 best bars in North America. On Tuesday evening, the inaugural ranking of North America’s 50 Best Bars was announced at a ceremony in New York. The list was compiled by William Reed, which also publishes The World’s 50 Best Bars and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, among other industry rankings. In all, the new list features 29 bars in the US, 11 in Mexico, eight in Canada...

RESTAURANTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO