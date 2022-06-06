ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Fort Ann woman arrested on grand larceny charge

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rINnA_0g2EMljV00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A woman was arrested by the South Glens Falls Police Department on May 28. Jennie Fusco, 52 of Fort Ann, was arrested on one count of fourth-degree grand larceny (felony).

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X717E_0g2EMljV00
(Photo: South Glens Falls Police Department)

Fusco allegedly stole $2,100 from an employer in June of 2021. Police say Fusco was arraigned in front of Judge John Hogan at the Town of Moreau Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility with no bail due to her criminal record.

The investigation was conducted by former Patrolmen Michael Squires and Damian Duffy. The arrest was made by Chief David Gifford and Sergeant Jason Martin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Larceny#Nexstar Media Inc#Abc
NEWS10 ABC

Suspect wanted for 2019 NC murder captured in Troy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (NY/NJ RFTF) arrested a suspect Tuesday who was involved in a North Carolina homicide in 2019. On May 31, 2019, Rayshun Terry was gunned down in a High Point, North Carolina neighborhood.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Woman dies in motorcycle crash on Northway

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A woman was taken to hospital after being critically injured in a motorcycle crash involving another motorcycle, according to State Police. According to state police at approximately 7:47 a.m. on June 8, police responded to a fatal crash involving two motorcycles on I-87 north in the town of Malta, between exits 11 and 12.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Glenmont motorcyclist killed in Saratoga County Northway crash

MALTA - A motorcyclist has died crashing into another motorcycle in Malta. The crash happened just after 7:45 Wednesday morning on I-87 between Exits 11 and 12. State police say Laura Covarrubias of Glenmont was traveling in a middle lane, when she moved into the left lane and hit another motorcyclist who was traveling with her.
MALTA, NY
Daily News

Cuomo attorney seeks investigation into Albany County Sheriff’s Office on allegations of leaks related to dropped groping charge

ALBANY — Former governor Andrew Cuomo’s attorney is calling on the State Police and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to probe leaks related to since-dropped groping charges brought against him by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Cuomo lawyer Rita Glavin submitted a formal request Wednesday to New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin ...
MANHATTAN, NY
WRGB

Teen, two others arrested, found parked in stolen car with handgun, say police

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say they have arrested three Albany residents, including a 15-year-old driver, accused of sitting inside a car that was reported stolen. Police say back on June 6th, at around 10:30 PM, officers located a Honda Accord that was reported stolen. The vehicle was parked on the 100 block of Kent Street, between North Main Avenue and Kent Street.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy