Fort Ann woman arrested on grand larceny charge

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A woman was arrested by the South Glens Falls Police Department on May 28. Jennie Fusco, 52 of Fort Ann, was arrested on one count of fourth-degree grand larceny (felony).

(Photo: South Glens Falls Police Department)

Fusco allegedly stole $2,100 from an employer in June of 2021. Police say Fusco was arraigned in front of Judge John Hogan at the Town of Moreau Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility with no bail due to her criminal record.

The investigation was conducted by former Patrolmen Michael Squires and Damian Duffy. The arrest was made by Chief David Gifford and Sergeant Jason Martin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.