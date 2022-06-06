TRYPS Children's Theater founder will retire after 24 years

Gregg and Shari Leann Thomas Barron have been chosen as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Salisbury Steak Festival parade. Gregg was born and raised in San Pedro, California, but his mother grew up around New Cambria. His father was a flight engineer for TWA, so in the summer Gregg could fly back to Missouri for free and spend some time with his uncles and cousins. He preferred the countryside of Missouri to the crowded California lifestyle, so when it came time to attend college, he packed up his red 1967 Ford pickup truck and, at the age of 17, drove back to Missouri to attend Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville. Shari grew up in Florissant, Missouri, but her mother was from Forest Green, so Shari and her siblings spent a lot of time on their grandparents’ farm and touring around Salisbury while growing up. Shari also decided to go to college at Northeast Missouri State University. It was there that she met this California guy wearing a Hawaiian shirt. He was cute! And he had a truck! As a result, Gregg and Shari will be married for 42 years this month. They have three daughters: Whitney (SHS graduate 2003), Melanie (SHS graduate 2005) and Jody (SHS graduate 2011). Whitney and her husband, Nick Kertz, have three daughters: Elena, Emmalee and Elyssa. Melanie and her husband, Michael West (SHS graduate 2004), have two daughters: Makenzie and Maddie. Jody and her husband, Ethan Dunivent, have two sons: Jude and Revan.

SALISBURY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO