Columbia, MO

TRYPS Children's Theater founder will retire after 24 years

By Grace Ann Natanawan
Columbia Missourian
 2 days ago

TRYPS Children's Theater founder Jill Womack is set to retire at the end of June with plans for longtime TRYPS staff member Corey Dunne to succeed her position as executive artistic director, according to a news release from...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Columbia Missourian

Wendy's is coming to downtown Columbia

A new Wendy's is set to open in downtown Columbia in the fall. Construction is underway at 308 S. Ninth St. in Suite 101, which used to be a Moe's Southwest Grill until it closed around three years ago. Eve Metheny confirmed the scheduled fall opening on behalf of Hamra...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Barbara Longfellow Thompson, Jan. 4, 1934 — June 4, 2022

Barbara Longfellow Thompson, 88, of Marshall, beloved wife of Major James L. Thompson and mother of three sons, died peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Columbia with her family at her side. Barbara was born January 4, 1934, in Topsham, Maine, the daughter of the late L. Frederick Longfellow, Emily Fox (Longfellow) Greig, and her stepfather, William E. Greig.
Columbia Missourian

For the love of hockey: 'Skating Home' shows how the sport and family intersect

"Skating Home" is a two-part presentation exploring family and hockey. This familial dedication has allowed two organizations to teach generations of central Missouri kids a sport that requires a considerable amount of effort to learn despite being in a place with limited access to the necessary facilities. The first chapter,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

GRAND MARSHALS CHOSEN FOR SALISBURY STEAK FESTIVAL

Gregg and Shari Leann Thomas Barron have been chosen as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Salisbury Steak Festival parade. Gregg was born and raised in San Pedro, California, but his mother grew up around New Cambria. His father was a flight engineer for TWA, so in the summer Gregg could fly back to Missouri for free and spend some time with his uncles and cousins. He preferred the countryside of Missouri to the crowded California lifestyle, so when it came time to attend college, he packed up his red 1967 Ford pickup truck and, at the age of 17, drove back to Missouri to attend Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville. Shari grew up in Florissant, Missouri, but her mother was from Forest Green, so Shari and her siblings spent a lot of time on their grandparents’ farm and touring around Salisbury while growing up. Shari also decided to go to college at Northeast Missouri State University. It was there that she met this California guy wearing a Hawaiian shirt. He was cute! And he had a truck! As a result, Gregg and Shari will be married for 42 years this month. They have three daughters: Whitney (SHS graduate 2003), Melanie (SHS graduate 2005) and Jody (SHS graduate 2011). Whitney and her husband, Nick Kertz, have three daughters: Elena, Emmalee and Elyssa. Melanie and her husband, Michael West (SHS graduate 2004), have two daughters: Makenzie and Maddie. Jody and her husband, Ethan Dunivent, have two sons: Jude and Revan.
SALISBURY, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Missouri Business
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
Columbia, MO
Business
Columbia Missourian

Daniel Kingdon Knight, Nov. 26, 1966 — June 4, 2022

Dan left this world for a better place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He is at peace. The outpouring of love from his host of friends and acquaintances is extraordinary and sustained him for over fifty-five years. He was a true “Boone Countian,” born at Boone County Hospital on November...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

City to gather feedback on Strategic Plan at Juneteenth Jamboree

The Columbia Vision Commission will set up a booth at the Juneteenth Jamboree on June 15 at Cosmopolitan Park to gather input on the city’s Strategic Plan, according to a Wednesday news release from the city. Juneteenth Jamboree will run from 6-8 p.m. It is the second installment in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia to launch ARPA fund tracking dashboard in August

The City of Columbia will roll out a program called ResourceX in August that residents will be able to use to submit project proposals and view how the city has spent the $25.2 million it is receiving through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. City of Columbia spokesperson Sydney Olsen...
COLUMBIA, MO
#Tryps Children S Theater#Columbia Mall#Board
KOMU

Friends and colleagues reminisce about Dan Knight in light of his death

COLUMBIA - After receiving word that Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died Saturday morning, there has been an outpouring of love, grief and sadness from loved ones, colleagues and friends who knew him. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said no foul play is suspected. Knight was Boone County’s prosecuting attorney...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Skating Home: Highway to Hockey

Commuting down U.S. 63 and along Interstate 70 is a prominent part of being a hockey family living in Columbia, a town whose only ice rink exists when Stephens Lake freezes over. The 62-year-old Washington Park Arena in Jefferson City is the sole ice rink between the Kansas City and...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

CPS to increase number of teachers, student support services

Columbia Public Schools plans to increase the number of teachers and student support services for the upcoming school year, Heather McArthur, the district’s chief financial officer, said at a budget hearing Wednesday. The Columbia School Board met to review the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, as required by state law,...
COLUMBIA, MO
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for June 8, 2022

Lesley Bealmear, 49, of Columbia died on June 7, 2022. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 13, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Nathaniel Thayer Messer, 77, of Columbia died on June...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia residents applying as a Historic District Overlay to preserve neighborhood

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A group of Columbia residents in an old southwest neighborhood are trying to get their neighborhood designated as a Historic District Overlay. The group says they jump-started the process after they found out one house has plans for demolition. Nick Foster, the District 4 Council member for the City of Columbia, says The post Columbia residents applying as a Historic District Overlay to preserve neighborhood appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

42 Bayview Cove Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

G O R G E O U S! INVESTOR ALERT OR KEEP IT FOR YOURSELF! This home was nicely refinished & is booked constantly! It is located on the 8 MM in Workman Hollow Cove in Lake Ozark. This incredible property offers 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The main level is beaming with the crisp colors and windows everywhere to capitalize on these incredible views! It also has a Master Suite on the main. You will be a fan of the open floor plan, the vaulted ceiling & prestigious stone fireplace from floor to ceiling. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. This home comes fully furnished. Upstairs you will find two more spacious bedrooms & another full bath. There is plenty of room to entertain on the lakeside deck or move to the lower level and enjoy seating and a firepit area. The dock adds to the entertaining space and offers a swim platform, fish cleaning station and boat/jetski lifts for your convenience. Please call for a private appointment between bookings.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

USS Jefferson City submarine crew to visit namesake city

JEFFERSON CITY - Representatives of the submarine USS Jefferson City will be in Jefferson City next week from Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17. Mid-Missourians will be able to greet the crew members and express their appreciation for the sailors' service Monday at Jefferson City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 5 p.m. at the American Legion on Tanner Bridge Road.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Health Department to host second COVID-19 vaccine comfort clinic

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will hold a second COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic on Saturday. The clinic will be at 1005 W. Worley St. and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is available to individuals aged 5 or older. The goal of the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

MO AG subpoenas Jefferson City School District and six others over student surveys

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt subpoenas seven school districts, including the Jefferson City School District, seeking information related to student surveys. Schmitt says the school districts employed student surveys that asked personal and unnecessary questions about the political views and income of a student’s parents. Schmitt also says the students were asked about their sexuality and that several questions were racially motivated or leading.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College baseball's Stanley named NAIA All-American

For the fifth consecutive season, Columbia College baseball saw one of its players receive All-American honors. This time around, it was catcher Indy Stanley who landed on the NAIA All-American second team. It was the latest of several accolades for Stanley after his stellar season in Columbia. In his first...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Policies, technology change the agriculture industry, rural life

Patrick Westhoff grew up on a dairy farm with his parents and seven brothers and sisters. Together, under the cover of a stanchion barn, they managed 70 cows and produced a million pounds of milk per year. The cows were locked into their stalls, they were milked and fed by hand. The family would clean up and start again the next day.
MISSOURI STATE

