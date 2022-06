MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New data suggest a higher chance of rain Wednesday than previously advertised - the culprit? A “northwesterly flow aloft” pattern - when the jet stream is oriented in a way that sends clusters of storms screaming through the lower Mississippi Valley and into Alabama. This pattern is notoriously difficult to predict, so changes to the forecast are not unusual.

