Planned Parenthood distributing ‘Make a Plan’ kits at Wisconsin clinics

MADISON, Wis. — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is now providing special-made kits in response to news that the Supreme Court may overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that guaranteed abortion rights in the U.S.

The kits, which are available at all 22 health centers in Wisconsin, contain six condoms, emergency contraception, a pregnancy test and information “about threats to abortion access,” according to a news release.

Officials with the organization said they’re providing the kits so patients have all the information they need to make informed choices, especially if they are not planning on becoming pregnant.

“Information is power. Planned Parenthood hopes through the distribution of information and ‘Make-a-Plan’ kits, people can take charge of their own health and help inform others,” Amy Doczy, interim vice president of patient services at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said.

If the 1973 Supreme Court ruling were overturned, abortion rights would be left up to individual states. Wisconsin has a law dating back t0 1849 that effectively bans abortion, though experts have disagreed about how enforceable the archaic law actually is.

More information about Planned Parenthood’s services are available on ppwi.org.

