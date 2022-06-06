ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Planned Parenthood distributing ‘Make a Plan’ kits at Wisconsin clinics

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQ4zV_0g2EMTnJ00
Courtesy of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is now providing special-made kits in response to news that the Supreme Court may overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that guaranteed abortion rights in the U.S.

The kits, which are available at all 22 health centers in Wisconsin, contain six condoms, emergency contraception, a pregnancy test and information “about threats to abortion access,” according to a news release.

Officials with the organization said they’re providing the kits so patients have all the information they need to make informed choices, especially if they are not planning on becoming pregnant.

“Information is power. Planned Parenthood hopes through the distribution of information and ‘Make-a-Plan’ kits, people can take charge of their own health and help inform others,” Amy Doczy, interim vice president of patient services at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said.

If the 1973 Supreme Court ruling were overturned, abortion rights would be left up to individual states. Wisconsin has a law dating back t0 1849 that effectively bans abortion, though experts have disagreed about how enforceable the archaic law actually is.

More information about Planned Parenthood’s services are available on ppwi.org.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
fortatkinsononline.com

Judge finds suit against Johnson, Fitzgerald, Tiffany ‘procedurally improper’

A civil lawsuit brought by 10 citizens, among them two from Jefferson County, seeking a declaratory judgement to disqualify U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald as candidates running for public office has been found “procedurally improper,” according to a decision filed Friday with the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin and made by Judge Lynn Adelman.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's criminal abortion ban; Gov. Evers calls for repeal

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is calling the state Legislature into special session on Wednesday, June 22 to repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban. As part of a tweet posted on Wednesday morning, June 8, the governor issued the following statement:. Every single Wisconsinite should have the right...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Channel 3000
UPMATTERS

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Report: In Wisconsin, Black applicants were half as likely as white applicants to get pandemic unemployment assistance

MADISON, Wis. — A federal government watchdog agency released a report Tuesday urging the U.S. Department of Labor to examine racial disparities in how pandemic unemployment assistance was paid out in Wisconsin and other states. The report was one of two released Tuesday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office related to pandemic unemployment, with another finding rampant risk for waste and...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fuel blend requirements: Wisconsin lawmakers ask EPA to waive them

MADISON, Wis. - A group of Wisconsin legislators are requesting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lift the fuel blend requirements for affected counties in southeast Wisconsin – as a way to ease the strain of high gas prices. In a letter written to EPA Administrator Michael Regan on...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Supreme Court says business COVID records can be released

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court says the state health department can release data on coronavirus outbreak cases, information sought two years ago near the beginning of the pandemic. The court on Tuesday ruled 4-3 against Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business lobbying group. It had sought to block release of the records requested in June 2020 by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other news outlets. The state health department in the early months of the pandemic in 2020 had planned to release the names of more than 1,000 businesses with more than 25 employees where at least two workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
WISCONSIN STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Pro-Life Facility Is Firebombed; Pro-Abortion Terrorist Group Jane’s Revenge Takes Credit

A pro-life medical office and pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York, was heavily damaged in a terroristic firebombing early Tuesday morning in the latest attack on pro-lifers. There have been dozens of reports of left-wing violence and vandalism targeting churches and pro-life facilities since news broke of a leaked draft ruling indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.
BUFFALO, NY
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy