PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man accused of a deadly hit and run did not enter a plea during his arraignment Wednesday in Multnomah County Court. Frederick Moore, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and hit and run for allegedly killing a pedestrian with his car on the corner of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Center Street. According to court documents, Moore has a previous murder and robbery conviction in Washington State. Investigators believe Moore intentionally hit a pedestrian who died at the scene.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO