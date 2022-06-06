ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fried Corn

By Maria Do
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh corn on the cob is one of my favorite summer harvests. It’s naturally sweet flavor makes it a breeze to cook, and the irresistible sound of kernels popping when they’re cut off the cob is music to my ears. Southern-style fried corn is a deliciously simply recipe that excels in...

Comments / 21

Renee Lipton
2d ago

OMG 😃 I am about to get full on some corn when it's ready in my garden mid July. cheers everyone 😊

Reply(4)
15
Blossom
1d ago

Been doing this for years. I'm a native Indian and this normal in my house

Reply(1)
9
DOC ULTRA MAGA
2d ago

YUM !!!! Can’t wait for my sweet corn! About 2 more weeks !!! 😍😍😍🥰

Reply
6
