OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission is scheduled to meet Monday to hear project updates and approve contracts for improvements. Part of the agenda is lowering the speed limit on a stretch of highway in Tishomingo where six teenagers were killed in a March crash. The board also will look at awarding several contracts for highway improvements in the Oklahoma City metro, including resurfacing interstates in Midwest City and Edmond and reconstructing a bridge in Moore.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO