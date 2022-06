A longtime Nesconset hot spot for breakfast and lunch has completed its latest transformation, and is back open for business. “This used to be the Corner Cafe,” Jason Nappi, one of the partners of the new Nappi’s Nook, said. “Before that, it was JT’s Corner Cafe and before that it was Jan’s Boutique Cafe. It’s always been a breakfast and lunch place, and we wanted to keep that motif because it’s different.”

NESCONSET, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO