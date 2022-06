AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A Republican lawmaker in Texas said he would like to enact a statewide ban that would prevent minors from attending drag performances. Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Mineola, posted on social media Monday that he plans to introduce legislation during next year’s legislative session aimed at “protecting kids from drag shows and other inappropriate displays.” This announcement apparently came after videos surfaced online showing children attending a drag showcase in Dallas this past weekend.

