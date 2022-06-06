ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two quarterbacks officially visiting Florida State this weekend

By Nate Greer
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 2 days ago

This is a big weekend for the Seminoles.

It is clear Florida State intends on taking two quarterbacks for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Brock Glenn recently earned an offer from Mike Norvell and his staff, and now things are beginning to heat up between the two parties.

READ MORE: 2023 QB Brock Glenn details recent offer from Florida State

Memphis, TN product Brock Glenn has seen his stock rise over the past few months as offers begin to roll in. Coming off of his official visit to Auburn this past weekend, he let it be known to NoleGameday that he intends to officially visit FSU next weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback is coming off of a junior year that saw him lead his team to a 9-2 record while passing for nearly 1,600 yards, 23 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Florida State quarterback’s coach, Tony Tokarz, has been the primary contact for Glenn at FSU. The relationship between the two kicked off when Brock visited in mid-March of this year for an unofficial, but it increased when the recent offer came on May 24th.

Brock recently earned an invite to the prestigious Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles this summer. The invite gives credence to the interest from FSU as they like how he fits the offense.

With previous visits to TCU and Auburn out of the way, and a planned visit to Virginia after Florida State, it will be interesting to see who Brock visits last as he hopes to make an early summer decision.

READ MORE: Top 2023 OT Lucas Simmons details recruitment ahead of final four official visits

Glenn won't be the only quarterback on campus this weekend as Florida State will also host signal-caller Rickie Collins for an official visit.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday as we track the upcoming visit, and the growing interest between Glenn and the ‘Noles.

