ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

‘Band of Brothers’ Dog Tags From Tom Hanks HBO Epic Discovered Two Decades Later

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ru7kb_0g2ELWTh00

Famous director Steven Spielberg and Hollywood icon Tom Hanks saw massive success with “Band of Brothers” in 2001. However, the original story behind the film just became even more magnetic. In a recent dig, archaeologists uncovered two dog tags left behind by members of the 101st Battalion, or Dick Winsters Easy Company. The find, dating nearly 80 years in age, comes two decades following the “Band of Brothers” release.

According to Deadline, the dog tags will feature in a new documentary for Dan Snow’s History Hit streamer. Snow’s team located the lost dog tags after digging at Aldbourne, Wiltshire. As per the outlet, Aldbourne is where the Easy Company was stationed during WWII.

More specifically, the tags were located by one of Snow’s archaeologists, Richard Osgood. In addition, Osgood partnered with a team of veterans from Nightingale and Aldbourne Heritage Center. The team saw support from Breaking Ground Heritage.

For those interested in learning about the Band of Brothers and the team’s archaeological discovery, we don’t have long to wait. The outlet reports that the new documentary, entitled “Uncovering the Band of Brothers,” will air on Little Dot studios’ History Hit later this month. We’ll also receive access to an accompanying podcast.

In speaking about the coming documentary, Snow said, “World War Two is an incredibly important and emotive period in history and it’s only right we shed light on those who gave up their lives to protect their own and other countries.”

Team That Uncovers ‘Band of Brothers’ Tags Locates Historic Ship Lost at Sea

Snow’s team seems to be unearthing some of the globe’s most interesting and significant finds. The Band of Brothers’ recently uncovered dog tags help create a fuller picture of the original Easy Team.

Previously, however, the team of archaeologists uncovered a much larger historical treasure, this time at the bottom of the ocean. Several months ago, The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust shared the long lost ship of the explorer Ernest Shackleton was unearthed. Even more striking, it remained perfectly preserved, safely tucked in the depths of the Weddell Sea.

Deemed The Endurance, Shackleton’s ship lived up to its name. At 10,000 feet below sea level, the ship remained untouched by wind or sun for more than 100 years. In addition, the Arctic’s frigid temperatures kept the wreck in near-perfect condition. So perfect, in fact, that the gold-leaf letters boasting the craft’s name were still intact.

As one of the ocean’s most intriguing wrecks, Snow lent his hand in creating a documentary about Shackleton’s iconic vessel. At the time of the shipwreck’s discovery, marine archaeologist Mensun Bound said, “Without any exaggeration this is the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen…It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation.”

Given the care the team gave The Endurance, it will be interesting to see the Band of Brothers’ original dog tags in the new documentary.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?. In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Actual Band of Brothers dog tags discovered in England

Over 20 years since they were immortalised in TV series Band of Brothers, dog tags belonging to members of ‘Easy’ Company have been discovered. The dog tags were found in England, by the team behind one of Dan Snow’s upcoming documentaries. While digging in Aldbourne, Wiltshire, the...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snow
Person
Ernest Shackleton
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Steven Spielberg
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan and His Wife Show Off ‘Naughty’ Dance Moves

Luke Bryan is spending his time off the road showing off his personality. This time, he and his wife Caroline are showing off their dance moves in a recent Instagram post. Caroline posted a reel on Sunday, June 5 showing one of country music’s most loved couples dancing to the Deniece Williams track “Let’s Hear It for the Boys” from Footloose while their dog watches on.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Dog Tags#Band Of Brothers#The 101st Battalion#The Easy Company#Nightingale#Aldbourne Heritage Center#Breaking Ground Heritage#The Band Of Brothers
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Glenn Strange Got His Acting Start in a John Wayne Movie

Gunsmoke’s Glenn Strange once had the privilege of playing a minor role next to Western’s greatest star, John Wayne. Fans of Stange know him as Dodge City’s trusty classic TV bartender, Sam Noonan. The actor spent years working at the Long Branch Saloon after going through a round of different characters during the show’s earlier years. But once he started pouring stiff drinks in 1961, he stayed there for 12 years.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: What Is Ryan Long’s Level of Education?

Ryan Long, who made quite a name for himself on “Jeopardy!” has officially ended his career on the show after winning 16 games. Although some may call him a brainiac, he surprisingly doesn’t hold a college degree. In fact, Long, who says he has a “storage locker” for a brain, only completed one year of community college, per Axios.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Still Freaking Out About What Luke Bryan’s Wife Wore at the Finale

Weeks after the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” fans of the hit series are still freaking out about Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, and the outfit she wore. According to Good Housekeeping, “American Idol” fans are continuously reeling about Luke Bryan and his wife’s finale outfit of choice. Prior to the finale, Bryan took to his Instagram to share some snaps of him and Caroline going out for a “date night” prior to the finale. Caroline was seen rocking a pair of black shorts, a white top with a black jacket, and a pair of knee-high boots.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Johnny Depp, Amber Heard After Trial: ‘Move on With Life’

For weeks, the world had its eyes locked on Hollywood icons and former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as they battled out their differences in a broadcast defamation trial. Now, just days ago, the jury reached a settlement, naming Heard, for the most part, the aggressor in their marriage, awarding Depp a total of $15 million in damages while the actress saw just $2 million in compensation. Now, with the public waiting to see what comes following the decision, British TV personality Sharon Osbourne is calling out both stars, begging them to “move on with life.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Liotta

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta passed away at the age of 67. He was in the Dominican Republic filming the movie Dangerous Waters at the time when he reportedly passed away in his sleep. He is survived by one daughter, Karsen Liotta, with his ex-wife Michelle Grace. Karsen followed in her...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

471K+
Followers
51K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy