‘Band of Brothers’ Dog Tags From Tom Hanks HBO Epic Discovered Two Decades Later

Famous director Steven Spielberg and Hollywood icon Tom Hanks saw massive success with “Band of Brothers” in 2001. However, the original story behind the film just became even more magnetic. In a recent dig, archaeologists uncovered two dog tags left behind by members of the 101st Battalion, or Dick Winsters Easy Company. The find, dating nearly 80 years in age, comes two decades following the “Band of Brothers” release.

According to Deadline, the dog tags will feature in a new documentary for Dan Snow’s History Hit streamer. Snow’s team located the lost dog tags after digging at Aldbourne, Wiltshire. As per the outlet, Aldbourne is where the Easy Company was stationed during WWII.

More specifically, the tags were located by one of Snow’s archaeologists, Richard Osgood. In addition, Osgood partnered with a team of veterans from Nightingale and Aldbourne Heritage Center. The team saw support from Breaking Ground Heritage.

For those interested in learning about the Band of Brothers and the team’s archaeological discovery, we don’t have long to wait. The outlet reports that the new documentary, entitled “Uncovering the Band of Brothers,” will air on Little Dot studios’ History Hit later this month. We’ll also receive access to an accompanying podcast.

In speaking about the coming documentary, Snow said, “World War Two is an incredibly important and emotive period in history and it’s only right we shed light on those who gave up their lives to protect their own and other countries.”

Team That Uncovers ‘Band of Brothers’ Tags Locates Historic Ship Lost at Sea

Snow’s team seems to be unearthing some of the globe’s most interesting and significant finds. The Band of Brothers’ recently uncovered dog tags help create a fuller picture of the original Easy Team.

Previously, however, the team of archaeologists uncovered a much larger historical treasure, this time at the bottom of the ocean. Several months ago, The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust shared the long lost ship of the explorer Ernest Shackleton was unearthed. Even more striking, it remained perfectly preserved, safely tucked in the depths of the Weddell Sea.

Deemed The Endurance, Shackleton’s ship lived up to its name. At 10,000 feet below sea level, the ship remained untouched by wind or sun for more than 100 years. In addition, the Arctic’s frigid temperatures kept the wreck in near-perfect condition. So perfect, in fact, that the gold-leaf letters boasting the craft’s name were still intact.

As one of the ocean’s most intriguing wrecks, Snow lent his hand in creating a documentary about Shackleton’s iconic vessel. At the time of the shipwreck’s discovery, marine archaeologist Mensun Bound said, “Without any exaggeration this is the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen…It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation.”

Given the care the team gave The Endurance, it will be interesting to see the Band of Brothers’ original dog tags in the new documentary.