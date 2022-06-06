‘Home Town’: Ben Napier Posts Moving Reaction to Wife Erin’s Major Achievement

“Home Town” star Ben Napier couldn’t be prouder of his wife, Erin Napier, who became a New York Times best-selling author this week.

Ben and Erin used to run the HGTV renovation show “Home Town” before switching gears. Erin recently teamed up with illustrator Adam Trest to write a children’s book called “The Lantern House,” which debuted on May 24. Earlier this week, Erin received the good news that “The Lantern House” officially made it on the NYT Bestsellers list. And Ben couldn’t be prouder.

He took to Instagram with a series of photos and videos from the Napiers’ celebration of the good news. In the first video, we see Ben’s reaction when Erin tells him of her accomplishment. We also see “Home Town” star Erin Napier and Adam Trest posing with a celebratory cake and a picture of the list itself.

The “Home Town” star captioned his post, “Tonight, I will go to bed with a bestselling author. She’s an incredibly talented artist, she has the voice of an angel, she is my best friend, she is my daughters’ mother, an amazing mother at that, and she is a freaking @nytimes bestselling author!!!”

Ben added, “I have loved her for nearly 20 years, and will love her for the rest of my life. It always makes me proud to call her my wife, but tonight, I couldn’t be prouder. Titles don’t mean anything in the big picture, but it feels good to be recognized for something you made. To @adamtrest and @erinapier, y’all did an incredible thing.”

‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Wrote a Sweet Letter to Erin the Day She Got the Good News

“Home Town” star Ben Napier likes to leave sweet, romantic letters for his wife Erin Napier every morning. But one morning earlier this week, Ben’s letter touched Erin even more so than usual. He told her how proud he was of her whether she made it onto the NYT Bestsellers list or not.

“Your children’s book might be on the NYT best sellers list today. It might not be,” Ben said in the letter. “The truth is, you and Adam wrote and illustrated a beautiful story and book. People all over are falling in love with it and they will continue for decades. That, in itself, is huge.”

He added, “Families will gather in their babies’ rooms or in big chairs or in libraries for generations to come and they will read the Lantern House. So, if it is on that list, then great. If not, it is still great.”

At the end of the day, Ben just wants Erin to focus on the fact that she did this incredible thing by putting the book out there in the first place.

“You are hearing a lot of noise around this thing that you made. Try not to listen,” Ben concluded. “I love you. Your daughters love you. We also love this book. We are proud of you. You are an amazing person.”