Tampa Bay Rays players' decision not to wear Pride jerseys stirs up fans

By Elizabeth Blair
 2 days ago

In celebration of Pride Month, almost all of the players on the Tampa Bay Rays sported jerseys and caps with the rainbow-colored Pride logo. Five Rays pitchers declined, citing religious reasons.

SUE PINON
2d ago

Too bad, fans. A baseball game isn’t the time or place. Just play ball. Is anyone wearing a “straight “ patch?

ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty’s 2-word reaction to several Rays players’ anti-pride patch stance

St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty shared a bold 2-word reaction to several Tampa Bay Rays players refusing to wear the LGBTQ+ patch on their uniforms. MLB teams have been partaking in “Gay Pride Nights” over the past week amid June being pride month. Teams have also been wearing pride logos on their uniforms as a result. However, certain members of the Tampa Bay Rays did not feel comfortable sporting the logo on their uniforms due to religions beliefs.
FOX Sports

New York Yankees get even better with Matt Carpenter's rejuvenation

Much to the dismay of 29 other fan bases, the 2022 New York Yankees are a ridiculously good baseball team. Aaron Judge is the AL MVP favorite and might hit 60 home runs. Anthony Rizzo is delivering clutch hits almost daily. The starting pitching has been completely dominant, and Clay Holmes has emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball.
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays refusal to wear Pride logo signals a deeper issue in the MLB

The decision that five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers made in refusing to support Pride Night indicates that true LGBTQ+ support in the MLB has a long way to go. In recent years, the MLB has made strides in publicly supporting the LGBTQ+ community, especially in the month of June. More and more teams are participating in Pride Night, in which teams emblazon their uniforms with rainbow colors.
Golf Digest

Plunking four straight batters in the ninth inning is a heck of a way to lose a ballgame

Watch baseball long enough and you’ll see all sorts of walk-offs. Singles, homers, balks, bunts, and bloops. You might even see a grand slam, a wild pitch, or a runner steal home. They’re rare, but they happen. What hasn’t happened, or at least not that we’ve seen, is what went down in the 9th-inning of double-A ball between the Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday. The Yahoos came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth needing three runs to win it, which they proceeded to get with a little help from the Shuckers’ closer, who plunked [full LeBron voice] not one, not two, not three but four consecutive batters to end the game.
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper drops Brayden Point truth bomb for Game 4 vs. Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning managed a stellar comeback against the New York Rangers in Game 3, effectively keeping their season alive. With the Eastern Conference Finals series back in Tampa with the Lightning facing a 2-1 deficit, head coach Jon Cooper dropped a critical update on star forward Brayden Point, who has been sidelined since Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs. Via Elliotte Friedman, Cooper announced that Point would once again be unavailable ahead of Game 4 against the Rangers.
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Mets make New York the king of baseball

We are one-third of the way through the Major League Baseball season, and we're getting a good read on which teams are real and which teams were pretenders. We even got our first managerial firing of the season, with Joe Girardi surprisingly getting the ax. Possibly as a result, the Phillies have gone on a tear and haven’t lost since.
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols’s final MLB season draws extreme truth bomb from Manny Machado

Albert Pujols announced that he is going to retire at the end of the 2022 MLB season. Pujols has enjoyed a storied career that will earn him a place in Cooperstown someday. He spent the first portion of his career in St. Louis before signing with the Angels. However, Pujols made his return to the Cardinals this season and will retire with his original ball club.
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Higashioka will start at catcher after Jose Trevino was rested on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Archer, our models project Higashioka to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
