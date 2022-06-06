Tampa Bay Rays players' decision not to wear Pride jerseys stirs up fans

Watch baseball long enough and you’ll see all sorts of walk-offs. Singles, homers, balks, bunts, and bloops. You might even see a grand slam, a wild pitch, or a runner steal home. They’re rare, but they happen. What hasn’t happened, or at least not that we’ve seen, is what went down in the 9th-inning of double-A ball between the Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday. The Yahoos came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth needing three runs to win it, which they proceeded to get with a little help from the Shuckers’ closer, who plunked [full LeBron voice] not one, not two, not three but four consecutive batters to end the game.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO