Russell Westbrook attending Darvin Ham introductory press conference

Kyle Goon: Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel are among the players present for the press conference today.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Darvin Ham on Kobe: “We spent a lot of time together on the practice floor. … If I can go back and forth with him … It just gave me a wealth of confidence.” – 3:33 PM

Darvin Ham on the pressure of coaching the Lakers: “I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan. I was shot in the face by accident on April 5th, 1988. You go through something like that it’s going to do one of two things, it’s going to make you fearful or fearless. It made me fearless.” pic.twitter.com/0VebrSai6f – 3:32 PM

Darvin Ham just shared a revealing anecdote when asked if he felt pressure about taking the Lakers job.

He said he was accidentally shot as a teenager in 1988 and had to decide whether he’d be “fearful or fearless” after that.

Safe to say he didn’t choose fearful. – 3:32 PM

Interesting. Darvin Ham says that ever since he left the Lakers staff and joined Budenholzer’s, the Lakers have been his scouting assignment. So he’s particularly familiar with what they’ve done over the last near decade. AK – 3:31 PM

Asked a question about feeling pressure as the new Lakers coach, Darvin Ham cited when he was shot by a stray bullet as a kid, and said that either makes you fearfull or fearless. He’s fearless. Pressure doesn’t come from hoops. It’s a challenge he’s excited about. – 3:29 PM

Lakers coach Darvin Ham:

“I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan. I was shot in the face by accident … You go through something like that, it’s going to do one of two things. It’s going to make you fearful or fearless. It made me fearless. I don’t feel no pressure. It’s basketball.” – 3:28 PM

Darvin Ham: “I talked to LeBron in my first day in the gym and I wanted to start training camp the next day.” – 3:25 PM

Darvin Ham said he had several productive discussions with Russell Westbrook, and he initial operative word is “Sacrifice.”

That extends to LeBron, AD and the rest of the roster as well, and starts defensively. – 3:25 PM

As covered in this NBA Finals preview last week, Darvin Ham interviewed with NINE other teams before the Lakers hired him as head coach:

marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-finals-p…

“I’m good … trust me,” Ham just said, thanking those teams for passing on him so he could land with the Lakers. – 3:24 PM

Darvin Ham said he’s had conversations with Westbrook, and one of the big themes was “sacrifice,” but noted this isn’t singular to Russ. It applies to LeBron and everyone down the roster. AK – 3:23 PM

Darvin Ham on if he’s spoken to Russell Westbrook: “Yes, Russ and I have had some great one-on-one convos.” Said the biggest word to come out of those convos was “sacrifice.” – 3:23 PM

Ham says he and Westbrook (who again is standing in this gym) have had great one-on-one conversations. He says the word that’s come up a lot is “sacrifice.” He says he’s gonna expect him to be tenacious, but perhaps more without the ball and on the defensive end. – 3:23 PM

Darvin Ham says he’s talked with Russell Westbrook already and the biggest thing that’s come up in their conversations is “sacrifice.” – 3:23 PM

Some Lakers players are here for Darvin Ham’s introductory press conference, including Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel. – 3:23 PM

Darvin Ham, tongue-in-cheek, thanks all the teams that passed on him as head coach so he could end up back in L.A., patting Pelinka on the back as they both chuckle. – 3:20 PM

Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: “Don’t get it messed up. Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen. There’s still a ton left in that tank. I don’t know why people tend to try to write him off.” pic.twitter.com/LEctWsCBmo – 3:19 PM

Darvin Ham says of the future of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook: It starts out on the defensive end and builds out there. He thinks all three will benefit from increased spacing. Says he sees Westbrook as “absolutely” a key part of the future. – 3:17 PM

Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham: “The sweet jump shot, the no look passes, that wasn’t a part of my game. (I was a) blue collar contributor. It prepares you, creates a certain type of mentality to where you don’t want to cut any corners. Understand what the details are.” – 3:17 PM

Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: “Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen.” – 3:17 PM

Darvin Ham says that he wants to run a four-out, one-in offense, and that the success of the LeBron/AD/Russ trio will start on the defensive end first.

He said one of his sayings is “facts over feelings” and that he plans on holding the stars as accountable as the role players. – 3:16 PM

Darvin Ham says he’ll be implementing a four-out, one-in offense. AK – 3:16 PM

Darvin Ham: “Everything has to be a team effort. Together, competitive and accountable.” – 3:16 PM

Darvin Ham says that he doesn’t view himself as an offensive-minded or defensive-minded coach. He wants to be well-rounded and believes that both sides of the floor play into each other. – 3:14 PM

Darvin Ham on returning to the Lakers: “This place will always be special to me. … It’s like a homecoming for me in all seriousness.” – 3:13 PM

Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel pic.twitter.com/FQBLQRsxSU – 3:13 PM

Darvin Ham got emotional when talking about Mike Budenholzer, with whom he’s been an assistant since 2013. He noted to Bud, who hired him to Atlanta from the Lakers: “At least you’re dropping me off where you picked me up.” – 3:13 PM

Among the Lakers in the gym for Darvin Harm’s introductory press conference today: Russell Westbrook and Stanley Johnson. – 3:11 PM

Darvin Ham on working with VP of bball ops Rob Pelinka: “We gonna collaborate, communicate and also make sure we demonstrate.” – 3:09 PM

Darvin Ham choked up briefly while mentioning that leaving Mike Budenholzer’s staff. It’s obvious he has a lot of respect, admiration and affection for that time with Bud. AK – 3:09 PM

Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel are among the players present for the press conference today. – 3:09 PM

Darvin Ham introductory press conference has begun on @SpectrumSN

"This is an incredibly bright and promising day in Lakers history," Rob Pelinka said to start it off.

Darvin Ham on being the Lakers coach: “It’s like coming back home.” – 3:08 PM

Darvin Ham aces an early test, name-checking all the Buss family members sitting in the front row of the press conference. – 3:08 PM

Russell Westbrook was all smiles as he walked behind Darvin Ham onto the Lakers practice court for Ham’s introductory press conference. – 3:07 PM

Darvin Ham is here. General manager Rob Pelinka says Ham was the “unanimous choice” of the franchise for their next head coach, citing his experience and character. pic.twitter.com/XicbjFExsl – 3:07 PM

Rob Pelinka calls Darvin Ham their “unanimous choice” for the Lakers new head coach. – 3:06 PM

Rob Pelinka described Darvin Ham as “the ideal fit” for what the Lakers are looking for in a coach. Noted how Ham “earned his stripes” by starting out as a coach and GM at the G League level. AK – 3:06 PM

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham pic.twitter.com/K22WIWxNyf – 3:05 PM

Lakers introduce Darvin Ham pic.twitter.com/rcx4Fl8FKB – 3:05 PM

Darvin Ham presser is officially underway…

A quick roll call of Lakers players at Darvin Ham’s introductory press conference: So far have only spotted Stanley Johnson – 3:02 PM

Just ahead of the Darvin Ham's introductory presser with the Lakers, Frank Vogel's name shows up for the first time in odds for another job

We're getting set for Darvin Ham's official introduction as head coach of the Lakers in about 20 minutes.

Darvin Ham introductory press conference starts at 12 pm today

Lakers will introduce Darvin Ham as new head coach at Noon

Rasheed Wallace is joining the Lakers coaching staff as an assistant coach under new head coach Darvin Ham, per @Shams Charania.

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Ahead of Darvin Ham’s introductory presser today, we discuss what we’re most interested to learn from him and Rob Pelinka. Plus, how can Austin Reaves continue developing? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:56 AM

Sources: Four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace has agreed on a deal to be an assistant coach for the Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham. Both were teammates in Detroit and part of the 2004 title team. Memphis‘ Penny Hardaway hinted today Wallace may join Ham in LA. – 11:45 AM

Penny Hardaway says Rasheed Wallace ‘might’ join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham

Press Conference Monday in the NBA just got even newsier: Utah will hold a session tomorrow with new owner Ryan Smith, new CEO Danny Ainge and outgoing coach Quin Snyder … adding to previously scheduled press conferences for Miami’s Pat Riley and new Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 9:52 PM

quin snyder making this decision after darvin ham and, seemingly, kenny atkinson are off the board is low-key diabolical – 5:38 PM

