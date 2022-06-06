Rob Pelinka: Darvin Ham was the unanimous choice for Lakers new head coach

Ryan Ward: Rob Pelinka calls Darvin Ham their “unanimous choice” for the Lakers new head coach.

New story: Darvin Ham interviewed for a handful of coaching vacancies the last several years before the Lakers hired him in a "unanimous" decision by their hiring committee. Ham: "I just want to take this time to thank all those teams that passed on me"

In last season's failed campaign, GM Rob Pelinka said the Lakers lacked toughness. Among other qualities, new head coach Darvin Ham has grit to spare

“Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen… I don’t know why people tend to try to write him off.”

Darvin Ham tells @Malika Andrews of the impact trailblazing coach Bernie Bickerstaff had on his coaching career.

Darvin Ham on his coaching philosophy of "Competitiveness. Togetherness and accountability."

"That's going to be our mantra…When we set this standard, we watch film, I have to be able to get on LeBron, get on Russ, get on AD just like when I'm ready to get on Austin Reaves."

Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook's role next season: "The biggest word we used was sacrifice."

"I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level."

Some Darvin Ham tidbits — accountability sacrifice defense facts over feelings stronger as season gets longer rhythm play with the pass force & physicality Ball & body movement AD is key Pelinka says Ham will bring identity of toughness missing last year

"Gave me a wealth of confidence in myself as a coach. Kobe was right at the forefront of that in my development as a coach."

Ham said we've seen what happens when AD is playing at a high level, referencing the Lakers' championship in 2020.

Darvin Ham says he is looking for coaches who are hands on in every aspect of running a team — practice, work outs, scouting, film, etc. He did not confirm the hiring of Rasheed Wallace, but said he is a candidate to join his staff.

Ham said his confidence as a coach increased because he could go "back and forth with [Kobe]…and then have him double back and tell me I was right."

He said the Lakers' pursuit of Rasheed Wallace is "active" and that the Lakers are "working through that."

Darvin Ham on the pressure of coaching the Lakers: "I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan. I was shot in the face by accident on April 5th, 1988. You go through something like that it's going to do one of two things, it's going to make you fearful or fearless. It made me fearless."

He said he was accidentally shot as a teenager in 1988 and had to decide whether he’d be “fearful or fearless” after that.

Safe to say he didn't choose fearful.

Interesting. Darvin Ham says that ever since he left the Lakers staff and joined Budenholzer's, the Lakers have been his scouting assignment. So he's particularly familiar with what they've done over the last near decade.

Asked a question about feeling pressure as the new Lakers coach, Darvin Ham cited when he was shot by a stray bullet as a kid, and said that either makes you fearfull or fearless. He's fearless. Pressure doesn't come from hoops. It's a challenge he's excited about.

“I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan. I was shot in the face by accident … You go through something like that, it’s going to do one of two things. It’s going to make you fearful or fearless. It made me fearless. I don’t feel no pressure. It’s basketball.” – 3:28 PM

That extends to LeBron, AD and the rest of the roster as well, and starts defensively.

Rob Pelinka said the Lakers lacked "an identity of toughness" last season, and one thing the front office looks forward to is seeing Ham infuse that into the roster.

"I'm good … trust me," Ham just said, thanking those teams for passing on him so he could land with the Lakers.

Ham said he'll be collaborating with Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office about the types of players that best fit around those returning next season.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: "Don't get it messed up. Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen. There's still a ton left in that tank. I don't know why people tend to try to write him off."

Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham: "The sweet jump shot, the no look passes, that wasn't a part of my game. (I was a) blue collar contributor. It prepares you, creates a certain type of mentality to where you don't want to cut any corners. Understand what the details are."

Darvin Ham says that he wants to run a four-out, one-in offense, and that the success of the LeBron/AD/Russ trio will start on the defensive end first.

He said one of his sayings is “facts over feelings” and that he plans on holding the stars as accountable as the role players. – 3:16 PM

Darvin Ham says that he doesn't view himself as an offensive-minded or defensive-minded coach. He wants to be well-rounded and believes that both sides of the floor play into each other.

Darvin Ham got emotional when talking about Mike Budenholzer, with whom he's been an assistant since 2013. He noted to Bud, who hired him to Atlanta from the Lakers: "At least you're dropping me off where you picked me up."

Darvin Ham choked up briefly while mentioning that leaving Mike Budenholzer's staff. It's obvious he has a lot of respect, admiration and affection for that time with Bud.

"This is an incredibly bright and promising day in Lakers history," Rob Pelinka said to start it off.

Darvin Ham aces an early test, name-checking all the Buss family members sitting in the front row of the press conference.

Darvin Ham is here. General manager Rob Pelinka says Ham was the "unanimous choice" of the franchise for their next head coach, citing his experience and character.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham

Lakers introduce Darvin Ham

Just ahead of the Darvin Ham's introductory presser with the Lakers, Frank Vogel's name shows up for the first time in odds for another job

Rasheed Wallace is joining the Lakers coaching staff as an assistant coach under new head coach Darvin Ham, per @Shams Charania.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:56 AM

Sources: Four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace has agreed on a deal to be an assistant coach for the Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham. Both were teammates in Detroit and part of the 2004 title team. Memphis' Penny Hardaway hinted today Wallace may join Ham in LA.

Penny Hardaway says Rasheed Wallace 'might' join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham

Press Conference Monday in the NBA just got even newsier: Utah will hold a session tomorrow with new owner Ryan Smith, new CEO Danny Ainge and outgoing coach Quin Snyder … adding to previously scheduled press conferences for Miami's Pat Riley and new Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

quin snyder making this decision after darvin ham and, seemingly, kenny atkinson are off the board is low-key diabolical

Jovan Buha: Rob Pelinka: “This is an incredibly bright and promising day in Lakers history.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / June 6, 2022

The most interesting thing I’ve heard while we wait for Ham’s official introduction is that, according to the latest buzz in league coaching circles, Michigan’s Juwan Howard was the Lakers’ preferred candidate among the various coaches to whom they were linked who were under contract elsewhere and thus ultimately unavailable — ahead of Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers and Utah’s Quin Snyder. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 3, 2022

The Lakers, I’m told, made such strong overtures to Howard that the implication was clear: The job was his if he wanted it. As covered here on May 2, Howard made it clear in turn throughout the Lakers’ 47-day search that — despite his long associations with both James and Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka — he had no interest in leaving behind the college game at Michigan and the opportunity to coach sons Jace and Jett next season. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 3, 2022