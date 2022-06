We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even the most builder-grade of bathrooms can have some good bones to start with. As long as the setup is functional and in good shape, there’s a lot you can work with. You might be able to add a frame around a basic sheet mirror, for instance, or spray paint the existing light fixtures. You might even be able to dress up the existing vanity with new hardware.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO