CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 50-year-old man drowned in the Molalla River last week, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m., on June 2, 911 dispatch received a reported about a man in distress in the Molalla River at Wagon Wheel Park at 28100 South Highway 213. The sheriff’s office said Kevin Justin Whisman was at the park with a friend and had entered the river to cool off when he was swept out by the fast-moving current. Attempts by other people at the park to reach him were not successful.

