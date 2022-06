As players around the country are taking part in Golf's Longest Day Monday, trying to claim the U.S. Open's final spots, the USGA announced exemptions for 12 players. On Monday, Aaron Wise, fresh off a runner-up at the Memorial, cracked the OWGR's top 60 (moving to No. 44), earning him a spot in next week's U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Luke List, who notched his first PGA Tour victory earlier this year at the Farmers Insurance Open, rose to No. 59 in the world to obtain a trip to Brookline.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO