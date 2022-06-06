ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Top-Rated Episode This Season Revealed Kilbride Has Skills, Secrets

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5xBE_0g2EJctb00

Did you know that NCIS: Los Angeles fans preferred one episode over most any other in season 13. The plot touched on every character. Yet the hour mostly revealed boss details about retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride.

Gerald McRaney has portrayed Kilbride on NCIS: Los Angeles since 2014. He always was the cranky, sarcastic type who could slice through any character with just a few stinging words. But in season 13, the show elevated Kilbride to full-time cast, replacing Linda Hunt’s Hetty as boss of the LA office.

The users of the online database IMDB.com graded “Divided We Fall,” which ran Nov 7, with an 8.3 on a 10-point scale. It was the highest grade of the season, with the sentimental finale tying the score last month. More than half the users gave it a 9 or a 10.

One NCIS: Los Angeles fan wrote:

“How refreshing. See how good a show can be when there’s no (virtue) signal(ing). A breath of fresh air. A decent storyline. An interesting story. Really not much to add, just decent TV.”

So to refresh your memory, here’s the plot tease for the NCIS: Los Angeles episode: “When an NCIS mission to protect a compromised undercover agent goes completely sideways, the agents are individually interrogated to find out what really happened. Also, Kilbride must make a difficult decision.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FR8dl_0g2EJctb00
Sandrine Holt portrayed double agent Laura Song on NCIS: Los Angeles Nov. 11. (CBS ©2021)

The episode was told, mostly in flashback. And here’s how it unfolded:

Laura Song was the compromised undercover agent. Kilbride sent Callen and Sam to fetch her and take her to a fortified safe house. The two agents found her in a mall parking garage. Most thought she was a widowed art dealer with a daughter in college. But she was an operative for the U.S. government investigating the Chinese. Kilbride discovered her when Laura enlisted in the Navy decades ago. He believed she was one of the best operatives out there. And Laura also knew Hetty. When Sam and Callen got Laura back to the safehouse, Laura was happy to bring up Hetty.

Meanwhile, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) picked up Lily, Laura’s daughter, and brought her to the boathouse.

But right off the bat, we know Laura Song died. Did the Chinese kill her? ONI Inspector General Akhil Ali interviewed each agent about the details and viewers watched what happened in flashbacks.

First, we saw Laura pouring herself an adult beverage at the safehouse. But wait. Someone scrambled the communication systems and shut off the power. Sam and Callen wanted Laura in the panic room, but she refused to go in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmVwA_0g2EJctb00
Chinese operatives came to rescue Laura Song on this NCIS: Los Angeles episode. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) pulls his weapon. (Ron Jaffe/CBS)

Then, we see a masked man drop from the ceiling into the hallway. A bomb blew up the front door. Someone rolled a grenade into the room where Callen and Sam moved Laura.

So Laura runs into Fatima and Rountree in the elevator. She escapes. but it looks like she was trying to save the two agents. Eventually, Laura is found dead in front of the elevator.

What happened? That would be Kilbride. He never told his agents that Laura’s cover wasn’t compromised. He found out she was a double agent and a traitor. And that was classified, so he wasn’t going to tell them, leaving the agents to think it was their fault Laura died.

“If they have a great need to wallow in their angst,” Kilbride said. “Who am I to stand in their way.”

Kilbride initially said he found Laura dead by the elevator. That, too, was a lie. He shot her and he had a good reason. But it’s all classified. Later, when he was alone in his office, he pulled out a photo of Laura from a leather folder. She obviously meant something to him. Then, in flashback, you see what really happened to Laura.

She was trying to escape the safehouse when Kilbride came in. Laura told Kilbride “you didn’t choose me, I chose you. You were the perfect mark, a man with a broken family, wanting a second chance.”

Laura tried to shoot Kilbride. But he was the quicker draw. And yes, that’s classified as well. Want to check out the entire Outsider recap? Click it here.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Did Barrett Foa Leave the Show?

Across 13 seasons of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched plenty of major and minor characters come and go. However, Barrett Foa, who for a long time played “NCIS: Los Angeles'” tech operator Eric Beale, was one of the show’s original cast members. So his departure last year, following the series’ launch in 2009, was definitely a bit of a shock for fans. That said, we’re now wondering, why exactly did Barrett Foa leave “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the first place?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles:’ How Daniela Ruah Met Her Real-Life Husband Thanks to Fellow Costar

Daniela Ruah is known for playing Special Agent Kensi Blye on “NCIS: Los Angeles.” She and Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen, play one of TV’s most beloved couples on the CBS procedural series. Coincidentally, Ruah met her real-life husband thanks to her on-screen partner. In addition, Ruah’s husband and Eric have an interesting bond: they’re siblings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Medalion Rahimi Is ‘Already Crying’ Ahead of Season 13 Finale

Tonight’s season 13 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles must be jam-packed with sentimental moments. One of its stars certainly is dropping hints that it will be that way. Medalion Rahimi, who portrays Fatima Namazi, posted a snap from tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode. It’s from the office beach party that’s supposed to be the highlight of the hour. The photo features Fatima, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Anna (Bar Paly). Rahimi wrote: THE SEASON FINALE of NCLALA (is) TONIGHT! I’m already crying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gets a New Time Slot in Fall 2022

CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season, but there’s a tweak in the schedule. It’ll start an hour later on Sunday nights starting this fall. The other shows in the NCIS universe stayed as is. The original NCIS keeps its Monday time slot (9 p.m. Eastern). And it’s followed by NCIS: Hawai’i, the show which premiered this past season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Christian Olsen
Person
Gerald Mcraney
Person
Linda Hunt
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Shows Off New Look at Special Event Honoring Betty White

Pauley Perrette, the beloved former NCIS star, showed off a bright, sunflower sort of look to honor the memory of late Betty White and her work with animals. Perrette, aka Abby Sciuto on NCIS, attended the Beastly Ball fundraiser for the Los Angeles Zoo. And it’s probably not a surprise that White, given her love of animals, was a huge supporter of the zoo since its creation 55 years ago. Perrette continues to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis
Distractify

The Tragic Reason Why 'FBI' Isn't Airing Its Season 4 Finale

In early March, CBS announced that Dick Wolf’s hit procedural crime drama FBI had officially been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6. Since the series first aired in 2018, viewers have grown to know and love the colorful cast of characters who make up the fictional Federal Bureau of Investigations led by Maggie Bell (played by Missy Peregrym).
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Vanessa Ray Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 13?

Fans of Blue Bloods are a little worried that Vanessa Ray is stepping away from the show. The procedural’s Season 12 came to a close on May 6th. And the episode saw Ray’s Eddie Janko exposed during her undercover mission. After her assignment ended, the writers didn’t give her any sort of cliffhanger or story that could continue into the fall debut. And between that and her latest Instagram post, fans are wondering if she’s making an exit.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Cote De Pablo’s Exciting Career Beyond the Popular CBS Series

When “NCIS” debuted in 2003, we met several characters who spent more than a decade working their way into our hearts. Several include Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum), and Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). However, in season three we were introduced to a new, firey Mossad officer named Ziva David. And while she’s been gone from “NCIS” for several years, her actress, Cote De Pablo has led an exciting career. So what became of Ziva outside of “NCIS?”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Passes Along Strange Photo That ‘Ruins’ His Day Every Time He Sees It

Leave it to Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings to bring us a photo that even he finds somewhat troublesome in his own photo roll. We would ask him why does he have this photo? Also, does it add some spice to his life when he sees it? Apparently not. Ken Jennings knows how to help people along in their winning ways on TV. When it comes to food, though, we might have some questions to ask him.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

471K+
Followers
51K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy