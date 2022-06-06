ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy found dead in Charlotte pond, police say

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

A 3-year-old boy was found dead in a pond in an east Charlotte residential area over the weekend, prompting a death investigation, police said Monday.

The boy was was later found unresponsive in the pond by officers who responded a call about a missing child in the 7300 block of Cuddington Drive just after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report. The pond is in the The Reserve at Canyon Hills subdivision.

Medic took the boy to a hospital, where he died, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

