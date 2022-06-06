Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy found dead in Charlotte pond, police say
A 3-year-old boy was found dead in a pond in an east Charlotte residential area over the weekend, prompting a death investigation, police said Monday.
The boy was was later found unresponsive in the pond by officers who responded a call about a missing child in the 7300 block of Cuddington Drive just after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report. The pond is in the The Reserve at Canyon Hills subdivision.
Medic took the boy to a hospital, where he died, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
