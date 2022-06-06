What happened to Shohei Ohtani & the Los Angeles Angels? I Flippin' Bats

Amidst the 13-game losing skid the Los Angeles Angels are on right now, their manager, Joe Maddon has been fired. Phil Nevin is taking over for the rest of the year. Maddon was hired by the Angels at the end of the 2019 season after he had been let go by the Chicago Cubs.
The Los Angeles Angels unveiled City Connect uniforms inspired by Southern California's beach and surf culture. The uniforms will make their on-field debut Saturday when the Angels take on the New York Mets. "In Southern California, there are few things more synonymous with summer than days at the beach and...
We are one-third of the way through the Major League Baseball season, and we're getting a good read on which teams are real and which teams were pretenders. We even got our first managerial firing of the season, with Joe Girardi surprisingly getting the ax. Possibly as a result, the Phillies have gone on a tear and haven’t lost since.
Clayton Kershaw is hopefully nearing a return to the Dodgers. The franchise cornerstone was initially placed on the injured list with a hip/back injury on May 13th. After an extended period of time off not throwing off a rubber, the lefty made a minor league rehab start on Sunday with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Single-A).
Much to the dismay of 29 other fan bases, the 2022 New York Yankees are a ridiculously good baseball team. Aaron Judge is the AL MVP favorite and might hit 60 home runs. Anthony Rizzo is delivering clutch hits almost daily. The starting pitching has been completely dominant, and Clay Holmes has emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball.
LINE: Padres -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and New York Mets meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Diego is 34-22 overall and 14-11 in home games. The Padres are 21-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.
LINE: Padres -126, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the San Diego Padres after Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle against the Padres on Monday. San Diego has a 33-22 record overall and a 13-11 record at home. The Padres have the...
Joe Maddon's time with the Angels is over. The Angels announced Tuesday they've fired Maddon, the ex-Cubs manager who led Chicago to its first championship in 108 years less than six years ago. Ex-Cub Phil Nevin was named interim manager. Maddon was in his second stint with the Angels organization...
NEW YORK -- Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team of prospects, and retired shortstop Jimmy Rollins will lead the American League group at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 17. Scioscia, 63, played for the Dodgers from 1980-92 and won World Series...
SAN DIEGO -- — Yu Darvish efficiently dismantled the best team in the National League. The 35-year-old right-hander held the Mets hitless until the sixth inning and Jurickson Profar launched a leadoff home run to help the San Diego Padres beat New York 7-0 on Tuesday night. Darvish (5-3)...
Joe Maddon’s tenure in Anaheim is over. Amid a 12-game losing streak, the Angels announced Tuesday that they have fired their veteran manager. Assistant Phil Nevin will serve as the interim. Just two weeks ago, the Angels were 27-17, atop the wild-card race and just a game out of...
LINE: Dodgers -123, White Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Chicago has gone 12-14 in home games and 26-28 overall. The White Sox are 20-6 in games when they...
On Tuesday against the Mariners, Justin Verlander struck out 12 across seven masterful innings as the Astros won 4-1, marking their 27th victory in their previous 32 games against Seattle at Minute Maid Park. From the first pitch, it was apparent that Verlander was on a mission to shut down...
The inaugural season of the MLB on TBS Tuesday Night franchise continues Tuesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a three-game Interleague series at Guaranteed Rate Field. Play-by-play man Brian Anderson, analyst Ron Darling and reporter Hazel Mae will be on the...
You know the deal already: Dude the size of Everest, plays for the most famous team, exceedingly good at baseball, hits a lot of home runs, etc. The deadened baseball has had no discernable impact on Aaron Judge, who has 21 homers in 52 games and is on pace for 63 this season.
