Should MLB transition to robot umpires? I Flippin' Bats

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Verlander discusses the current state of the relationship...

www.foxsports.com

FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Mets make New York the king of baseball

We are one-third of the way through the Major League Baseball season, and we're getting a good read on which teams are real and which teams were pretenders. We even got our first managerial firing of the season, with Joe Girardi surprisingly getting the ax. Possibly as a result, the Phillies have gone on a tear and haven’t lost since.
MLB
FOX Sports

New York Yankees get even better with Matt Carpenter's rejuvenation

Much to the dismay of 29 other fan bases, the 2022 New York Yankees are a ridiculously good baseball team. Aaron Judge is the AL MVP favorite and might hit 60 home runs. Anthony Rizzo is delivering clutch hits almost daily. The starting pitching has been completely dominant, and Clay Holmes has emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB announces discipline for Astros-Mariners fight

MLB on Tuesday announced discipline for those who were involved in Monday’s fight between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. Five members of the Astros and one from the Mariners received discipline from MLB. Astros pitcher Hector Neris was suspended four games and fined. Houston manager Dusty Baker was...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Yankees off to one of MLB's best starts in decades

The New York Yankees are off to one of MLB's best starts in decades, sitting at 39-15 exactly one-third of the way through the season. Why it matters: They're just the fifth team since 1985 to win 39 of their first 54 games and are just three games off the pace of the 2001 Mariners, who won an MLB record-tying 116 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Padres and Mets meet to determine series winner

LINE: Padres -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and New York Mets meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Diego is 34-22 overall and 14-11 in home games. The Padres are 21-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Mets play the Padres after Escobar hit for the cycle

LINE: Padres -126, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the San Diego Padres after Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle against the Padres on Monday. San Diego has a 33-22 record overall and a 13-11 record at home. The Padres have the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Astros play the Mariners in series rubber match

LINE: Astros -145, Mariners +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Houston is 36-20 overall and 15-7 at home. The Astros have a 19-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Rays host the Cardinals to start 3-game series

LINE: Rays -150, Cardinals +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series. Tampa Bay has a 31-23 record overall and an 18-13 record in home games. The Rays have gone 13-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves staking claim as the best bullpen in MLB

The Atlanta Braves are starting to roll. All championship hangover clichés aside, the Braves legitimately played a groggy and lackluster brand of baseball for the first two months of this season; heading into games June 1, the club was 23-27. Since then, they’ve won six straight leading into an incredibly soft portion of their schedule, with series against the Pirates, Nationals and Cubs. Atlanta still has a ton of work to do to catch the division-leading Mets, but the upcoming cupcakes will certainly help.
ATLANTA, GA
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/7/22

After how many games the Yankees had to play in May, it’s almost weird to see three Monday off-days a row. But that’s where we are! Yesterday was the second of the three, and then they’ll be back on another hectic run of 20 games in 20 day between June 14th and July 3rd. So enjoy the breathers as they come!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander back in Cy Young form so far in 2022

On Tuesday against the Mariners, Justin Verlander struck out 12 across seven masterful innings as the Astros won 4-1, marking their 27th victory in their previous 32 games against Seattle at Minute Maid Park. From the first pitch, it was apparent that Verlander was on a mission to shut down...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Another strong start by Faedo propels Tigers by Pirates 3-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alex Faedo is trying not to get ahead of himself. Having two years basically taken away from him — first by the COVID-19 pandemic, the second by Tommy John surgery on his right elbow — has taught the Detroit Tigers rookie pitcher a thing or two about patience.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Rays play the Cardinals after Margot's 4-hit game

LINE: Rays -185, Cardinals +158; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the St. Louis Cardinals after Manuel Margot's four-hit game on Wednesday. Tampa Bay is 20-13 in home games and 33-23 overall. The Rays have a 19-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB veteran Julio Teheran signs with Mexican League team

Right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran is set to sign with the Toros De Tijuana of the Mexican League reports the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. It’s the second contract of the 2022 season for the former Brave, who signed a contract with the Atlantic League’s Staten Island FerryHawks back in April.
MLB
FOX Sports

White Sox take on the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

LINE: Dodgers -123, White Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Chicago has gone 12-14 in home games and 26-28 overall. The White Sox are 20-6 in games when they...
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

MLB On TBS Tuesday Night Schedule Adds Dodgers Games

The inaugural season of the MLB on TBS Tuesday Night franchise continues Tuesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a three-game Interleague series at Guaranteed Rate Field. Play-by-play man Brian Anderson, analyst Ron Darling and reporter Hazel Mae will be on the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's three key rules of hitting

You know the deal already: Dude the size of Everest, plays for the most famous team, exceedingly good at baseball, hits a lot of home runs, etc. The deadened baseball has had no discernable impact on Aaron Judge, who has 21 homers in 52 games and is on pace for 63 this season.
MLB

