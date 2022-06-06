Should MLB transition to robot umpires? I Flippin' Bats

The Atlanta Braves are starting to roll. All championship hangover clichés aside, the Braves legitimately played a groggy and lackluster brand of baseball for the first two months of this season; heading into games June 1, the club was 23-27. Since then, they’ve won six straight leading into an incredibly soft portion of their schedule, with series against the Pirates, Nationals and Cubs. Atlanta still has a ton of work to do to catch the division-leading Mets, but the upcoming cupcakes will certainly help.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO