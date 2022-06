This might sound like a silly question. But if you think about it, the answer isn’t so easy to figure out. For example, he’s drawn differently in different comics with different artists. He’s also drawn with white fur but has black ears and eyebrows. And sometimes he doesn’t have any nose at all! So what kind of dog is Snoopy? I’ll tell you what kind: an imaginary one!

