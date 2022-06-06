Additional details revealed about location, size of Linde's proposed Taylor project

A new manufacturing plant is coming to Michigan– Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that Flo, a Canadian electric vehicle charging company has picked Auburn Hills as its newest manufacturing location.
The Exchange, a $64.6 million mixed-use development being constructed from the top down in Greektown, locked into place its penthouse floor Tuesday. Using Barton Malow’s LIFTbuild technology, the floor was assembled at ground level and then raised into place on the site at Gratiot at Brush. The floor will house four condominiums that are ready for build out, officials said.
LANSING — A company that manufacturers equipment to charge electric vehicles will open its first U.S. plant in Auburn Hills, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the company's CEO announced Tuesday.
FLO, based in Quebec City, Canada, plans to complete by next fall a facility that will cost $3 million and create 133 jobs, said CEO...
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are planning safety improvements to the misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets west of downtown. The city is inviting residents to a virtual meeting from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, to learn about what’s proposed. The segments of Seventh that...
DETROIT – The old zoo area at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park is due for a revamp and officials are asking for public input on what it should look like. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has made a survey available to anyone who wants to share their opinion on how this area of the island park should be redeveloped. Find the survey here. It will be available through July 4.
JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, announced that Denise Langford Morris, retired judge of the Oakland County Circuit Court, has joined its Detroit Resolution Center. Langford Morris will serve as an arbitrator, mediator, and special master/referee, handling business and commercial, professional liability, real estate,...
In August 2020, Spenser Harris thought he had found a great fixer-upper to eventually live in. The little cottage on Petoskey Street near the University of Detroit Mercy was on the same block where his grandmother lived. The house was owned by the Detroit Land Bank Authority and needed new...
ANN ARBOR, MI — “Sold out,” reads the sign along Pontiac Trail for the new North Sky subdivision on Ann Arbor’s north side. Until recently, the sign advertised a model home available for viewing, but homebuilder Pulte Homes now reports all its homes — some still under construction, and some now occupied by their first owners — are spoken for.
In a typical Michigan May, spring is accompanied by faster grass growth and increased yard work. But this year provided unexpected relief for many homeowners in Ann Arbor when City Council passed a resolution on April 4 encouraging homeowners to refrain from mowing throughout the month of May to protect pollinators — such as hummingbirds, bees and butterflies — in the early spring season. Ann Arbor’s resolution was soon replicated by Dexter, Albion and Royal Oak, contributing to the No Mow May movement in Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer says it has restored its online shopping platform after a technical issue with Chase Bank on Tuesday. The problem blocked online purchases through the Meijer website for several hours yesterday until being resolved. A statement from Meijer says stores switched to cash and credit...
Smoking lounges in Farmington Hills have more rules to follow if they want to stay open. Its city council added extra restrictions to smoking lounge businesses after police raised concerns of repeated crime issues at hookah lounges. Restrictions include allowing police to temporarily close a facility after a crime, requiring closure by 11 p.m., banning alcohol and requiring a manager be on site at all times during hours of operation.
A new bridge is coming to I-94 at Second Avenue in downtown Detroit -- and it will literally be sliding into place next month when workers install the football field-sized structure.
At least 15 people, including U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg have tested positive for COVID-19 after hobnobbing at a political conference. Politicians, journalists and lobbyists returned Friday from the annual Mackinac Policy Conference which is hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce. In order to attend indoor events,...
A Beaumont Health course designed to prepare volunteers to comfort the dying has consistently filled soon after registration opens. “It just is something that speaks to a lot of people,” said Venerable Kevin Hickey, a Zen Buddhist monk who developed the course and teaches it. At the same time,...
(The Center Square) – The city of Dearborn plans to restructure health care benefits and cut spending as it faces a $22 million deficit equivalent to firing 349 full-time employees. The Metro Detroit city cited rising costs for the deficit, including $3.2 million in wage and benefit increases, $2.7...
Rochester school officials have rejected a proposal for an anti-retaliation policy that sought to prohibit school staff and board members from retaliating against a citizen who "makes a good faith complaint" against the district. During a Rochester Community Schools board of education meeting on Monday, secretary Joe Pittel asked about...
Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 19,535 new cases. That's down 24.8% from the previous week's tally of 25,968 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is clarifying a Facebook post circulating online that claims to be from the office is not from the Department of Attorney General. The post was shared last week and has received thousands of comments and shares. A reporter for checkyourfact.com reached out...
