Taylor, MI

Additional details revealed about location, size of Linde's proposed Taylor project

By Justin Sayers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould this Samsung supplier choose to expand in Taylor,...

Detroit News

From the top: Penthouse floor erected at Greektown housing development

The Exchange, a $64.6 million mixed-use development being constructed from the top down in Greektown, locked into place its penthouse floor Tuesday. Using Barton Malow’s LIFTbuild technology, the floor was assembled at ground level and then raised into place on the site at Gratiot at Brush. The floor will house four condominiums that are ready for build out, officials said.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Taylor, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Belle Isle’s old zoo area to be revamped, DNR seeks public input

DETROIT – The old zoo area at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park is due for a revamp and officials are asking for public input on what it should look like. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has made a survey available to anyone who wants to share their opinion on how this area of the island park should be redeveloped. Find the survey here. It will be available through July 4.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

JAMS Announces Retired Judge Denise Langford Morris to Join its Panel

JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, announced that Denise Langford Morris, retired judge of the Oakland County Circuit Court, has joined its Detroit Resolution Center. Langford Morris will serve as an arbitrator, mediator, and special master/referee, handling business and commercial, professional liability, real estate,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Homes in new sold-out Ann Arbor subdivision going for over $570K on average

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Sold out,” reads the sign along Pontiac Trail for the new North Sky subdivision on Ann Arbor’s north side. Until recently, the sign advertised a model home available for viewing, but homebuilder Pulte Homes now reports all its homes — some still under construction, and some now occupied by their first owners — are spoken for.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Ann Arbor community members reflect on city’s first ‘No Mow May’

In a typical Michigan May, spring is accompanied by faster grass growth and increased yard work. But this year provided unexpected relief for many homeowners in Ann Arbor when City Council passed a resolution on April 4 encouraging homeowners to refrain from mowing throughout the month of May to protect pollinators — such as hummingbirds, bees and butterflies — in the early spring season. Ann Arbor’s resolution was soon replicated by Dexter, Albion and Royal Oak, contributing to the No Mow May movement in Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

Meijer hit with online shopping issue

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer says it has restored its online shopping platform after a technical issue with Chase Bank on Tuesday. The problem blocked online purchases through the Meijer website for several hours yesterday until being resolved. A statement from Meijer says stores switched to cash and credit...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
HometownLife.com

Curfew among rules for Farmington Hills hookah lounges. Owners fear it'll kill business.

Smoking lounges in Farmington Hills have more rules to follow if they want to stay open. Its city council added extra restrictions to smoking lounge businesses after police raised concerns of repeated crime issues at hookah lounges. Restrictions include allowing police to temporarily close a facility after a crime, requiring closure by 11 p.m., banning alcohol and requiring a manager be on site at all times during hours of operation.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Beaumont course on dying offered again due to high demand

A Beaumont Health course designed to prepare volunteers to comfort the dying has consistently filled soon after registration opens. “It just is something that speaks to a lot of people,” said Venerable Kevin Hickey, a Zen Buddhist monk who developed the course and teaches it. At the same time,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
thecentersquare.com

City of Dearborn facing $22 million deficit

(The Center Square) – The city of Dearborn plans to restructure health care benefits and cut spending as it faces a $22 million deficit equivalent to firing 349 full-time employees. The Metro Detroit city cited rising costs for the deficit, including $3.2 million in wage and benefit increases, $2.7...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Rochester school board rejects proposed anti-retaliation plan despite controversy

Rochester school officials have rejected a proposal for an anti-retaliation policy that sought to prohibit school staff and board members from retaliating against a citizen who "makes a good faith complaint" against the district. During a Rochester Community Schools board of education meeting on Monday, secretary Joe Pittel asked about...
ROCHESTER, MI
Morning Sun

Attorney General: Facebook warning post is fake

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is clarifying a Facebook post circulating online that claims to be from the office is not from the Department of Attorney General. The post was shared last week and has received thousands of comments and shares. A reporter for checkyourfact.com reached out...

