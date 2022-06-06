Wilsonville OF Taylor Hadden voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Softball Player of the Week

Congratulations to Wilsonville outfielder Taylor Hadden for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon High School Softball Player of the Week for May 23-29!

The junior went 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs, helping the Wildcats record a 9-1 win over Eagle Point in a Class 5A quarterfinal game at Wilsonville High School.

Hadden ran away with this week's honor, receiving 63.86% of the total vote.

We are currently accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of May 23-29:

Tia Allen, Kennedy

The freshman went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, helping the Trojans earn a 6-2 win over Union in a Class 2A/1A quarterfinal game at the Union Sports Complex.

Holly Beeman, Lakeridge

The senior threw a perfect game, striking out 17 and walking none, helping lead the Pacers to a 1-0 win over Central Catholic in a Class 6A first-round playoff game at Clackamas High School.

Payton Burnham, Sheldon

The sophomore had a huge postseason performance in a 16-1, three-inning win over Lake Oswego in a Class 6A second-round playoff game at Sheldon High School. At the plate, she went 2 for 2 with two home runs, a sacrifice fly and seven RBIs. She pitched all three innings, giving up one unearned run while striking out six and walking none. Burnham also hit two home runs in a first-round 16-0 win over Roosevelt.

Morgan Calcagno, Barlow

The sophomore went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer to help power the Bruins to a 9-6 win over Westview in Round 1 of the Class 6A playoffs. She went 3 for 3 with a double, two stolen bases and a run in a 6-3 second-round loss to McMinnville.

Myleigh Cooper, Scio

The freshman had a big game, both hitting and pitching, in leading the Loggers to a 7-0 win over Santiam Christian in a Class 3A first-round playoff game at Scio High School. At the plate, Cooper went 3 for 4 with a stolen base, a run and an RBI. In the circle, she gave up no runs on five hits, striking out nine and walking one.

Ayla Davies, Burns

The sophomore threw a complete-game shutout, giving up two hits while striking out 17 and walking three, helping the Hilanders earn a 7-0 win over Blanchet Catholic in a Class 3A quarterfinal game at Burns High School. Davies also doubled and scored a run.

Paige Doerr, Marist Catholic

The junior went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs, helping power the Spartans to an 8-0 win over Henley in a Class 4A quarterfinal game at Marist Catholic High School. Doerr hit two home runs in a 10-0 first-round win over Baker.

Leah Emmarson, Barlow

The sophomore blasted a home run for the Bruins in their 9-6 Class 6A first-round victory over Westview.

Izzy Enright, Mountainside

The sophomore pitched a shutout, giving up six hits while striking out three and walking one, to lead the Mavericks to a 7-0 victory over Sprague in Round 1 of the Class 6A playoffs.

Maddie Erickson, Wilsonville

The senior threw a complete-game shutout, giving up three hits while striking out 16 and walking two, leading the Wildcats to a 7-0 win over Corvallis in a Class 5A first-round playoff game at Wilsonville High School.

Sivanna Hodge, Grant Union/Prairie

The sophomore went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, two runs and four RBIs, helping power the Prospectors to an 8-0 home win over Bandon in a Class 2A/1A second-round playoff game.

Jenna Hopkins, Kennedy

The junior threw an eight-inning two-hitter, striking out 17 and walking none, helping the Trojans notch a 1-0, eight-inning win over Weston-McEwen in a Class 2A/1A second-round playoff game at Kennedy High School.

Ellie Joseph, Oregon City

The freshman delivered a key sacrifice fly in the Pioneers’ come-from-behind 4-3 victory over West Linn in a Class 6A quarterfinal.

Kani Korok, Tigard

The senior went 2 for 2 with a double, a walk and four RBIs, helping the Tigers earn a 5-0 win over Newberg in a Class 6A quarterfinal at Tigard High School.

Violet Loftus, Bend

The senior belted two home runs, while also scoring three runs and driving in four, helping the Lava Bears power their way to a 13-3 win over McMinnville in a Class 6A quarterfinal at Bend High School.

Ali Martinez, McNary

The sophomore provided the power for the Celtics in their 9-2 win over North Medford in a Class 6A second-round playoff game at McNary High School. Martinez went 3 for 3 with two home runs, including a two-run shot. She hit a grand slam in a 13-3 first-round win over Grants Pass.

Margo McManus, McMinnville

The junior went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs to help power McMinnville to a 13-3 win over Nelson in a Class 6A first-round playoff game at McMinnville High School.

Tyler McNeley, Lakeview

The junior helped lead the Honkers to a 7-1 win over North Douglas in a Class 2A/1A quarterfinal game at North Douglas. At the plate, McNeley went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs. In the circle, she gave up one unearned run on three hits while striking out 14 and walking none. McNeley threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 14, while also hitting a home run and driving in five runs, in a 10-0 second-round win over Gaston.

Serayah Neiss, Newberg

The senior threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 20 and walking one, helping lead the Tigers to a 1-0 win over Jesuit in a Class 6A second-round playoff game at Newberg High School.

Avery Pounder, Bandon

The senior had a huge game for the Tigers in an 11-1 win over Neah-Kah-Nie in a Class 2A/1A second-round playoff game at Bandon High School. At the plate, Pounder went 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and an RBI. In the circle, she gave up one run on no hits while striking out 10 and walking one.

Regan Rasmussen, Blanchet Catholic

The sophomore went 5 for 5 with two doubles, a stolen base and five runs, helping the Cavaliers earn a 10-6 win over Pleasant Hill in a Class 3A state playoff first-round game at Pleasant Hill High School.

Makenna Reid, Tigard

The senior left-hander has helped lead the Tigers to three shutout wins in postseason play. In those three victories, against Grant, South Salem and Newberg, Reid has given up a total of four hits while striking out 43 batters.

Lily Riley, Oregon City

The sophomore threw a no-hitter, striking out 13 of the 17 batters she faced, leading the Pioneers to a five-inning win in a Class 6A first-round playoff game at Oregon City High School.

Jessica Rule, Stayton

The junior threw a no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one, in leading the Eagles to a 3-0 win over Astoria in a Class 4A quarterfinal game at Astoria. Rule also drove in two runs.

Chloe Stromme, Oregon City

The freshman came through with the game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting the Pioneers to a 4-3 victory against West Linn in a Class 6A quarterfinal.

Rowan Thompson, South Salem

The sophomore did it all for the Saxons in a 7-0 win over Gresham in a Class 6A first-round playoff game at South Salem High School. The right-hander struck out 15 batters in getting the shutout while also hitting a two-run homer.

Lacey Vesas, McNary

The junior pitcher, in a complete-game performance, gave up five hits while striking out four and walking three, helping the Celtics post a 2-0 win over McNary in a Class 6A quarterfinal game at McNary High School. Vesas singled and scored the first run of the game.

Savannah Watterson, Grant Union/Prairie City

The freshman shortstop went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs, helping the Prospectors post a 15-0, four-inning home win over Toledo in a Class 2A/1A quarterfinal contest.

Drew Williams, Grant Union/Prairie City

The sophomore threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking none, helping the Prospectors post an 8-0 home win over Bandon in a Class 2A/1A second-round playoff contest.

Malia Williams, Marist Catholic

The senior threw a no-hitter, striking out 17, walking none and hitting one batter, in leading the Spartans to an 8-0 win over Henley in a Class 4A quarterfinal game at Marist Catholic. Williams also went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs. She pitched a no-hitter, striking out 17, in a 10-0 first-round win over Baker.