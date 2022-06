Things may be looking up for Ethereum ETH/USD with numerous on-chain data parameters painting a bullish picture for the coin. What Happened: Data shared by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode shows today that the Ethereum blockchain supply which was last active from five to seven years ago has just reached an all-time high of 9,934,820 ETH — equivalent to nearly $18.5 billion as of press time. The firm also pointed out today the seven-day moving average of the number of Ethereum deposits to cryptocurrency exchanges reached a six-month low of under 1,300.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO