ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Lawyers reveal potential defense in Alabama jailer escape

By JAY REEVES Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nz9cs_0g2EHiGN00

(AP) – Lawyers have revealed a potential defense for an Alabama prisoner who walked out of jail with a corrections official, prompting an intensive manhunt.

$5,000 reward given for help capturing escaped inmate

Attorneys for Casey White argue he was in the “care and custody” of jail official Vicky White the entire time authorities were searching for them. And they note Casey White was arrested after the woman took her own life last month in Evansville. Authorities say it appears the two had a “jailhouse romance.”

The defense claims came in a request to change the location of a case in which Casey White is awaiting trial on a capital murder charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jailer#Lawyers#Attorneys#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
SCDNReports

Indiana Homicide Investigators Identify Murder Suspect- Need Help Locating Him

Indiana Homicide Investigators Identify SuspectSCDN photo archives. by Cyn Mackley, SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. Indiana homicide investigators have identified a person of interest in a murder. They released images of a man they say was driving a carjacked vehicle that was spotted near the scene of a homicide. The images were taken at an AutoZone in the 1100 block of N. Arlington Avenue.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vigourtimes.com

Indiana graduation ceremony shooting leads to 3 arrests, 2 wounded

Three people were taken into custody following a Sunday shooting that wounded two people shortly after a graduation ceremony in northwestern Indiana, police said. Two 19-year-olds were wounded about 6 p.m. CDT Sunday as more than 200 West Side Leadership Academy graduates and their families were leaving the U.S. Steel Yard stadium in Gary following the commencement ceremony, police said.
wdrb.com

Indiana man killed in fatal crash on I-64 in Floyd County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was killed in a fatal dump truck accident on Interstate 64 in Floyd County on Wednesday morning. Floyd County police officers responded to the crash that involved the dump truck and a GMC pickup truck around 8:45 a.m. near the 120 mile marker, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.
wfyi.org

Indiana Students, Teachers Demand Gun-Safety Steps

Teachers and students from across Indiana will march in Indianapolis on Saturday to demand action on preventing gun violence. The event is part of the national March for Our Lives protest, with similar actions in cities across the state and country this weekend. Randy Harrison, vice president of the Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
WTAJ

Windber woman charged for exposing herself to another child, police report

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is being accused of exposing herself to another minor after already facing prior charges for allegedly showing nude images of herself to a 9 and 10-year-old. The Conemaugh Township School District told police that a girl came forward and said she was touched inappropriately by 19-year-old Tori Bloxsom. […]
WINDBER, PA
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy