NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Another day, another Aaron Judge offseason rumour, this time courtesy of Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman’s podcast. According to Heyman, the Yankees see the San Francisco Giants as the team to beat in this offseason’s Aaron Judge Sweepstakes, and the team will likely have to up their offer to ensure the Northern California-born face of the franchise stays in the Bronx. Given how amazing Judge has been this season and the fact that his contract status is up in the air, expect plenty of stories like this to come out the rest of the way, but as always, be sure to take them with a grain of salt.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO