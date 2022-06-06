ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becton Dickinson to buy pharmacy automation company for $1.5B

By Paige Twenter
 2 days ago

Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. plans to shell out more than $1.5 billion in cash for Parata Systems, an organization with a $600 million stake...

Pfizer to operate 1st US plant producing Paxlovid ingredients

Biopharmaceutical company Pfizer will manufacture materials for the antiviral drug Paxlovid in Kalamazoo, Mich., after a $120 million investment for the treatment's first stateside factory. The nation's most prescribed oral COVID-19 treatment — which reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths by 89 percent in a phase 2/3 study — has nearly...
KALAMAZOO, MI
J&J, Emergent BioSolutions to end vaccine supply contract

Johnson & Johnson and Emergent BioSolutions pointed blame at each other June 6 for breaking agreements in a COVID-19 vaccine supply contract, according to the Wall Street Journal. Emergent BioSolutions, filed three complaints to the Securities and Exchange Commission June 6, including the allegation that J&J didn't deliver "forecasts of...
INDUSTRY
Insilico Medicine Raises $60M, Launches AI-powered Drug Discovery Robotics Laboratory

– Insilico Medicine, an NYC-based clinical-stage end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company raises $60 million in Series D financing from a syndicate of global investors with expertise in investing in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. – Insilico is also launching a new state-of-the-art robotics lab and fully robotic...
ENGINEERING
#Clinical Pharmacy#Pharmacy Automation#Dickinson And Co#Parata Systems#Bd
Aledade gets $123M to expand

Value-based care company Aledade has landed $123 million in funding to expand its tech-driven ACO services. "When we started Aledade nearly a decade ago, we made a bet that if we empowered primary care doctors with the right insights, technology, and contracts that paid for value, we could improve patient outcomes, cut wasteful spending, and create a scalable business model for these practices and Aledade to thrive," said Farzad Mostashari, MD, CEO and co-founder of Aledade, in a June 6 news release. "With this financing, Aledade is extremely well-positioned in this market environment to accelerate our work to meet patients where they are, especially in Medicare Advantage, and seize new opportunities to expand wraparound patient care services."
BETHESDA, MD
mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Another Drugmaker Sues to Stop the Sale of Fake HIV Meds

Imagine picking up your lifesaving HIV meds from the pharmacy and then opening the bottle to find tablets that look suspiciously different and turn out to be powerful antipsychotic pills. That’s just one consequence of a counterfeit drug distribution ring involving HIV meds manufactured by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and its subsidiary Janssen, according to Reuters.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
How Oracle plans to offer new solutions to a 'broken healthcare system'

From new cloud-enabled capabilities to increasing access to data, Oracle is planning to combine its enterprise platform, analytics and automation with Cerner's clinical capabilities to make healthcare delivery more efficient. After Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner on June 7, the company released a blog post detailing its...
ECONOMY
Former hospital exec leads Amazon Web Services' healthcare compliance

A former hospital IT executive has been named head of healthcare compliance for Amazon Web Services. Kris Bhambhani started her position with the tech giant in May. She previously was chief information technology operations officer at Columbia University Irving Medical Center for more than five years. She joined the cloud...
HEALTH SERVICES
Leveraging technology to help health affordability

Medical costs are a major concern for patients and transparency about these costs has been lacking. Providers need better processes and technology to give patients the price transparency they need and to improve the payment experience. During a May Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Flywire, revenue management leaders discussed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Automating care operations: How to reduce care team workload and enhance patient care

Automation use cases are expanding beyond repetitive administrative workflows to higher-level clinical care management and decision-making processes. During a workshop at Becker's Hospital Review's 12th Annual Meeting sponsored by Qventus and moderated by Mudit Garg, co-founder and chief executive officer at Qventus, healthcare leaders discussed how health systems are using automation to address immediate and long-term challenges, including length of stay, staffing shortages and patient care. Panelists were:
HEALTH
LeanTaaS Announces Product Enhancements to its AI-based Suite of Solutions that Maximize Healthcare Capacity

Health System Adoption of LeanTaaS’ Solutions Accelerate as Company Looks to Create an AI-Enabled Air Traffic Control for Inpatient and Ambulatory Capacity Management. June 8, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced new enhancements to its iQueue products for operating rooms, infusion centers, and inpatient beds. The announcement was made at LeanTaaS’ third hospital operations virtual summit, Transform, hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare. This news comes on the heels of LeanTaaS’ recent announcements of earning a 96.5 (out of 100) satisfaction score for its OR product by KLAS Research and a significant growth investment by Bain Capital Private Equity. LeanTaaS’s momentum also includes growing 40% year over year in the last two years despite COVID-19-induced pressures on hospital spending. This impressive growth is fueled by rising patient volumes and an increasing demand from health systems for analytics-driven, AI-based solutions that improve how health systems use expensive, constrained resources to increase patient access to medical care and realize increased revenue. On average, LeanTaaS’ customers see an impact of $500,000 per year per OR, $20,000 per year per infusion chair, and $9,000 per year per inpatient bed.
SOFTWARE
Michigan Medicine scaling EHR system with Epic workflow integrations

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine will enhance its EHR system with 19 new Epic System modules. Michigan Medicine's EHR system MiChart will adopt 19 new Epic System modules as part of a three-phase, six-year program aimed at improving the quality, safety and efficiency of care for patients, according to a June 7 press release.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Highest-paying tech occupations

Many tech occupations experienced a pay bump during the COVID-19 pandemic, a dynamic driven by rising costs for many goods and services partnered with a competitive talent market. Overall, the average annual wage for a tech worker grew 6.9 percent from 2020 to 2021 to $104,566, according to a survey...
SOFTWARE
Why healthcare organizations select Amazon Web Services over Google, Microsoft

Healthcare organizations chose Amazon Web Services over rival cloud computing companies Google and Microsoft for artificial intelligence and machine learning because it was the most mature platform, had good name and brand recognition and came with high reliability, performance, security and privacy, a June 7 KLAS Research report found. The...
SOFTWARE

