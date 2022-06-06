ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer to operate 1st US plant producing Paxlovid ingredients

By Paige Twenter
 2 days ago

Biopharmaceutical company Pfizer will manufacture materials for the antiviral drug Paxlovid in Kalamazoo, Mich., after a $120 million investment for the...

