More tech workers leaving big firms for fintech startups

By Giles Bruce
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Tech workers at established companies are increasingly leaving to work for fintech startups, Bloomberg reported June 5. The migration of data scientists and other employees from Silicon Valley tech giants...

beckershospitalreview.com

Highest-paying tech occupations

Many tech occupations experienced a pay bump during the COVID-19 pandemic, a dynamic driven by rising costs for many goods and services partnered with a competitive talent market. Overall, the average annual wage for a tech worker grew 6.9 percent from 2020 to 2021 to $104,566, according to a survey...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

PayPal allows transfer of crypto to external wallets

June 7 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) said on Tuesday it will now allow users to transfer cryptocurrencies including bitcoin to external wallets, nearly two years after the fintech giant opened up its platform to digital currencies. The feature will be available to select U.S. users starting on Tuesday...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Google-backed AI healthcare startup Owkin gets $80M in pharma collaboration

Artificial intelligence healthcare startup Owkin has received an $80 million investment to collaborate with Bristol Myers Squibb on designing clinical trials, starting with cardiovascular disease. Under the agreement, Owkin will receive an $80 million series B-1 equity investment led by the pharmaceutical giant and possibly upward of $100 million more...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Executive Reassures Traders That User Funds Are Safe Despite Crypto Bear Market

The chief legal officer of leading US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is reassuring investors their funds are safe on the platform despite stagnation within the crypto markets. In a new company blog post, CLO Paul Grewal dispels fears users may have of losing the crypto assets they keep stored on Coinbase if the platform were to ever go bankrupt due to the price volatility of digital assets.
MARKETS
POLITICO

Blockchain — and the world — explained

The speed of change and innovation in the blockchain space can be disorienting. New cryptocurrencies, new kinds of assets, even whole new organizational ideas like DAOs are constantly popping up around the world — and constantly flaming out. It's a culture not just comfortable with change and disruption, but...
MARKETS
beckershospitalreview.com

How Oracle plans to offer new solutions to a 'broken healthcare system'

From new cloud-enabled capabilities to increasing access to data, Oracle is planning to combine its enterprise platform, analytics and automation with Cerner's clinical capabilities to make healthcare delivery more efficient. After Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner on June 7, the company released a blog post detailing its...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Inpatient volumes poised to grow 2% over next 10 years

Adult inpatient volumes will recover to pre-pandemic numbers but grow only 2 percent over the next decade, a new report from Sg2 forecasts. At the same time, adult inpatient days are expected to increase 8 percent and tertiary inpatient days are poised to increase 17 percent, fueled by an increase in chronic conditions.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Leveraging technology to help health affordability

Medical costs are a major concern for patients and transparency about these costs has been lacking. Providers need better processes and technology to give patients the price transparency they need and to improve the payment experience. During a May Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Flywire, revenue management leaders discussed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

Former hospital exec leads Amazon Web Services' healthcare compliance

A former hospital IT executive has been named head of healthcare compliance for Amazon Web Services. Kris Bhambhani started her position with the tech giant in May. She previously was chief information technology operations officer at Columbia University Irving Medical Center for more than five years. She joined the cloud...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

KLAS Research Spotlight Report Reveals Rare 96.5 (out of 100) Overall Satisfaction Score for the LeanTaaS iQueue for Operating Rooms Solution

100% of customer respondents are highly satisfied and 95% said they see outcomes immediately or within 6 months. SANTA CLARA, Calif. – June 7, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, has received exceptional customer ratings for its AI-enabled iQueue for Operating Rooms product, according to a new Emerging Technology Spotlight performance report from KLAS Research. LeanTaaS received a 96.5 (out of 100) score from KLAS for overall satisfaction for iQueue for Operating Rooms after conducting phone interviews with 20 LeanTaaS customers from 16 unique organizations. This is one of the highest-rated products that KLAS has ever measured, with the average score for KLAS-rated software products being 80.9 across 378 surveyed software solutions.
SANTA CLARA, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

LeanTaaS Announces Product Enhancements to its AI-based Suite of Solutions that Maximize Healthcare Capacity

Health System Adoption of LeanTaaS’ Solutions Accelerate as Company Looks to Create an AI-Enabled Air Traffic Control for Inpatient and Ambulatory Capacity Management. June 8, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced new enhancements to its iQueue products for operating rooms, infusion centers, and inpatient beds. The announcement was made at LeanTaaS’ third hospital operations virtual summit, Transform, hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare. This news comes on the heels of LeanTaaS’ recent announcements of earning a 96.5 (out of 100) satisfaction score for its OR product by KLAS Research and a significant growth investment by Bain Capital Private Equity. LeanTaaS’s momentum also includes growing 40% year over year in the last two years despite COVID-19-induced pressures on hospital spending. This impressive growth is fueled by rising patient volumes and an increasing demand from health systems for analytics-driven, AI-based solutions that improve how health systems use expensive, constrained resources to increase patient access to medical care and realize increased revenue. On average, LeanTaaS’ customers see an impact of $500,000 per year per OR, $20,000 per year per infusion chair, and $9,000 per year per inpatient bed.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Startups are on track to acquire more VC-backed companies than ever in 2022. Here’s why

The notion of startups acquiring other VC-backed companies is nothing new. Meta bought venture-backed Instagram a month before Facebook’s May 2012 IPO; food delivery company GrubHub merged with Seamless in 2013 when they were both still operating off venture funding. But up until the last few years, these transactions were mainly large and infrequent. Now, they are getting smaller and more frequent.
BUSINESS

