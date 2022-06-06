Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo by Sean Wotherspoon Debuts Untraditional Interior

The third-generation BMW X1 has officially been unveiled. As the world transitions to high-riding crossovers, or what BMW deems 'Sports Activity Vehicles', we're seeing a gradual shift away from the sports sedan and the luxury subcompact X1 is rapidly becoming the go-to for buyers wanting an entry-level BMW model. Based on the same FAAR platform as the previous generation X1, Mini Countryman, Mini Clubman, and even the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the basic recipe is the same with a front-wheel-drive-based platform, BMW's signature refined engines, and soft-touch materials wherever you lay fingers. But with a new Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class on the scene and the Lexus UX and Audi Q3 in buyers' crosshairs, BMW has focused its developmental might on new technologies inside and out, and, for the European market at least, an electric twin called the iX1.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO