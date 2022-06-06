ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo by Sean Wotherspoon Debuts Untraditional Interior

By Kyle Hyatt
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche's wild South by Southwest debut of its Sean Wotherspoon-designed Taycan 4 Cross Turismo...

CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Maybach SL Concept Teased As Flashy Bentley Rival

As an extension of the Mercedes-Benz brand, Maybach serves as a legitimate alternative to the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce. The Maybach S sedan and Maybach GLS SUV are both magnificent vehicles that expertly isolate their occupants from the annoyances of the outside world in a cocoon of utter luxury. A few days ago, the limited Concept Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture sedan was revealed as an even more style-conscious version of the regular Maybach sedan. But with only a sedan and SUV in its current portfolio, is there room for the Maybach brand to diversify into other segments? According to a new teaser from Merc's Chief Design Officer, the answer is yes.
MotorAuthority

AMG One hypercar, Buick Wildcat EV concept, 2023 BMW X1: Today's Car News

After years of waiting, Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has finally arrived in production guise. AMG has managed to keep its promise of a road car powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, in this case the championship-winning engine from the 2015 F1 season. It powers the car together with an electric motor on the crankshaft and two additional electric motors at the front wheels.
CarBuzz.com

BMW Reveals New Hybrid Hypercar With V8 Power

Remember a few years ago when the rules regarding Le Mans Prototypes for the world endurance championship were changed? The goal was to get manufacturers back into producing roadgoing versions of their racers, and so a new category was born - the Le Mans Hypercar category. This attracted a ton of interest from Toyota, Aston Martin, Ferrari, and more recently, Lamborghini and BMW. After several teasers, today is the day that BMW has officially unveiled its entrant that will be competing in the 2023 IMSA series, officially called the BMW M Hybrid V8.
Motor1.com

Jaguar Classic E-Type Restomod Debuts During Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Jaguar Classic, the automaker's restoration division, delivered a rebuilt and upgraded 1965 E-Type Roadster to its new owner during The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The customer even got to take part in the parade of the brand's models during the celebration. The buyer wanted an E-Type Roadster from the...
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Huracan STO Gets Novitec Makeover With Lots Of Carbon

Lamborghini made a race car for the road in 2020 when it launched the Huracan STO. The track-focused, road-legal supercar received extensive modifications that made it lighter and more aerodynamic. Novitec is tweaking that design with a new body kit and other upgrades for the radical-looking supercar. Novitec uses an...
Porsche
Motor1.com

1989 Porsche 959 S Is A Retro Gem Filmed At Villa d'Este

This year’s Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este had many different exotic vehicles on display (see the related links block below). Among them was an example of the Porsche 959, a model which is quite rare on its own. This particular car, however, is even rarer as it was produced in a run of just 29 examples.
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2022 BMW X4 xDrive30i Is Sporty If Not Speedy

The BMW X4, the fastback mutation of the bestselling X3 compact SUV, has been around since 2015 and has proven popular enough to earn a second generation, which debuted for 2019. Like the X3, the X4 offers blistering M and M Competition models, a less insane but still-muscular M40i variant, and, for those who have a lesser need for speed, the four-cylinder X4 xDrive30i tested here.
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S aim for driving pleasure

Bentley has been busy freshening its existing lineup, having just introduced a long-wheelbase version of the Bentayga. Now, the Bentley Continental range is growing with new S versions of the Continental GT coupe and Continental GTC convertible. Joining the Bentayga S introduced in 2021, these new 2023 models aim to...
CarBuzz.com

2023 BMW X1

The third-generation BMW X1 has officially been unveiled. As the world transitions to high-riding crossovers, or what BMW deems 'Sports Activity Vehicles', we're seeing a gradual shift away from the sports sedan and the luxury subcompact X1 is rapidly becoming the go-to for buyers wanting an entry-level BMW model. Based on the same FAAR platform as the previous generation X1, Mini Countryman, Mini Clubman, and even the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the basic recipe is the same with a front-wheel-drive-based platform, BMW's signature refined engines, and soft-touch materials wherever you lay fingers. But with a new Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class on the scene and the Lexus UX and Audi Q3 in buyers' crosshairs, BMW has focused its developmental might on new technologies inside and out, and, for the European market at least, an electric twin called the iX1.
CNET

Best Truck Tires for 2022

Tires are designed to fit certain vehicles, with truck tires coming in as a wholly different category than the tires for a sedan or even a minivan. A truck tire is designed to manage the heavier loads of a truck, especially if that truck is towing something. There's also the potential for some serious off-road adventuring when you have a pickup truck, and that, too, requires a tire that's up to the task. In addition to off-road truck tires, there are snow tires and performance tires as well as a wide range of all-season tires from which to choose.
Motor1.com

Jay Leno Shows The Fun In Driving An Original Austin-Healey Sprite

Whether you call it the Mark 1, the bug eye, or the frog eye, the first iteration of the Austin-Healey Sprite is a charming little sports car. Jay Leno's 1959 example comes from the son of the original owner. The denim-clad comedian is keeping the car in as original condition as possible, and he takes the little roadster out for a drive in this video.
