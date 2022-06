Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has called for a Thursday afternoon news conference. At 3pm, Becker will release his decision in the case of Patrick Lyoya. The 26-year old Congolese refugee was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer during an April 4th traffic stop. Multiple videos show Lyoya ran away from officer Christopher Schurr. There’s a struggle for the officer’s Taser and then the fatal shot. The traffic stop was made when the license plate did not match the car Lyoya was driving.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO