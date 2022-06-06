Apple Announces New Continuity Features at WWDC 2022
By Attila Tomaschek
CNET
2 days ago
Apple unveiled a new set of continuity features at its WWDC 2022 event on Monday that aim to make your experience across your devices even more seamless. As part of its MacOS Ventura announcement during the keynote, Apple said it's extending its Handoff functionality to FaceTime, which will allow you to...
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple is expected to announce new software for its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers at its annual WWDC developers event starting Monday. Why it matters. The new software offers a chance for Apple...
This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
Apple is prepping some major software upgrades for the iPad, and if Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is to be believed, one of the biggest revelations from the upcoming WWDC event will be about iPadOS 16. Citing people familiar with the latest developments at Apple, Gurman claims that iPadOS 16 will bring a "redesigned multitasking experience" that will let users easily switch between tasks and apps.
Now that iPadOS 16 has been unveiled by Apple, we've got a glimpse into how iPads will look in the next few months, when the software update comes along to our tablets. Not all iPads will get this update though, because with every respective iPadOS build, Apple removes some older devices from its compatibility list.
Apple has set the rough release date of its upcoming iPhone update and other new software.The iOS 16, MacOS Ventura, WatchOS 9 and iPadOS 16 updates were revealed during Apple’s WWDC event, broadcast from its California campus.Many of the updates focus on personalisation, as well as tweaks to the look and feel of new software.Now Apple has said that the new updates will be coming in a developer beta later today. That software will only be available to registered developers – and even they are advised not to install it onto their primary device, in case of any bugs or...
Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
Wireless audio for the home has been with us for some time. However, speakers that use Wi-Fi streaming as an alternative to Bluetooth have grown over the last few years. One of Wi-Fi's biggest selling features is the ability to control music in a multiroom environment, with the added bonus that almost all Wi-Fi speakers also offer voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple's Siri. This allows you to request a song and it plays back on the same, great-sounding speaker. For more on this, don't miss CNET's guide to the best smart speakers.
TikTok users who spend too much time mindlessly scrolling through the app's short-form videos now have another way to limit their screen time. TikTok said in a blog post Thursday it's releasing a new tool that will enable you to schedule reminders to take a break from the app after a certain amount of time. TikTok currently has a tool that can prompt you to enter a passcode if you've spent 40, 60, 90 or 120 minutes on the app. The new screen-time tool includes an option to set reminders for whatever amount of time you choose such as 10 or 20 minutes. TikTok also said it will also remind users between the ages of 13 and 17 about the screen-time tool if they use the app for more than 100 minutes in a single day.
It’s time for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, with the keynote kicking off on June 6th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. Unlike the last two years when the event was fully virtual, Nilay Patel and David Pierce will be on-site for a viewing party, and perhaps more. WWDC...
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy.
We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's iMessage is going to get more powerful thanks to a new Delete and Edit feature coming to iOS 16, the company said at its WWDC 2022 conference on Monday. The feature allows...
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple has announced a new free financing feature in Apple Wallet that lets you pay for purchases over time for free. Why it matters. As inflation continues to impact households, "buy now pay...
Just hours before the opening keynote of WWDC 2022, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Apple approval for a new health feature of the Apple Watch. According to the filings made available on Monday, Apple is working on a new Afib history feature for the Apple Watch.
AT&T no longer bundles HBO Max with its top unlimited plan. The move means the carrier does not offer a video streaming service with any of its wireless plans, though existing customers who have HBO Max included can still use the service. Verizon has announced that HBO Max will be...
For the second time in two weeks, the internet lit up with back-to-back PS5 restocks in the same day. A ton of Target locations offered PS5 consoles to anyone able to pick up at their local store, which is something the company has now started doing instead of waiting for stock at every single location. Meanwhile, Best Buy is the first major retailer in the US to step up with its first PS5 restock exclusively for the new Horizon Forbidden West bundle. These sold out fast (faster than any other PS5 restock at Best Buy in recent memory), but if these bundles are showing up here, we're likely to see a lot more of them soon.
Apple held its first launch event of 2022 in March, and the brand added an array of new products from an updated iPhone SE to an ultra-powerful Mac Studio and even an upgraded iPad Air to Apple's lineup. With the new crop of Apple products, discounts are already showing up on other Apple models with rare sales on the iPhone 13 Pro, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more. Now is the perfect time to shop the best Apple deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022.
It’s time for another installment of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Convention (WWDC). We expected to see some big things from Apple in regard to its different hardware and software pieces, and the tech giant hasn’t disappointed. Rumors have been stirring quite a bit, but it’s finally time for our first real look at watchOS 9 and the new features that it brings.
The third beta of Android 13 has launched, Google announced Wednesday. Beta 3's arrival means the official release of Android 13 is drawing closer. Another beta is planned for July. After that, the final release will likely happen this fall alongside the release of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones.
The past couple of years have made the importance of a steady internet connection at home abundantly clear. Along with finding the right internet plan for you and your family, that also means that you'll want a dependable router managing your wireless connection. Most internet service providers will lease you...
Apple revealed a ton of surprises during its WWDC keynote. There was a lot of big news that surprised us, and others weren't as great as they could've been. Overall, Apple would probably call its 2022 WWDC presentation a total success. There are a lot of new products we can't wait to try out as well as new software updates that are going to change the way we use our iPhones, Macs and even iPads.
Comments / 0