FAIRFAX, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Two Oakton High School students are dead and another is fighting for her life after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax on Tuesday, police confirm. The crash happened at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Fairfax involving a white BMW and a green Toyota. Five people were transported to the hospital. The three juvenile pedestrians had life-threatening injuries. Police confirm two of the juveniles have died from their injuries. The third juvenile victim remains hospitalized.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO