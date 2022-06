NC man 'sick' after trailer used to help wounded veterans stolen. Terry Snyder, the founder of Operation North State, said he is "sick" after someone stole a trailer from a warehouse he uses in Winston-Salem early Sunday morning. His organization uses that trailer to bring golf carts to and from fishing and cycling events so that disabled and wounded veterans can get around the events quicker and more easily.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO