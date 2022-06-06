ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Motorcycle rider dies in two vehicle collision Sunday morning

By Staff Report
Picayune Item
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died after being involved in a motorcycle vs passenger car collision Sunday in Picayune along Highway 43 South. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the collision occurred on Sunday at 11:25 a.m. Officers with the Picayune Police Department where dispatched...

