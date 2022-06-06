MIKE Flanagan is known for creating the popular supernatural horror drama series The Haunting of Hill House and its sequel, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Now, he's back with an all-new Netflix series titled The Midnight Club.

The Midnight Club is a new Netflix series Credit: Netflix

The Midnight Club: When does it premiere on Netflix?

The Midnight Club is an upcoming American horror mystery thriller that was created by Flanagan and Leah Fong.

On June 6, 2022, Netflix announced the anticipated release date and dropped a teaser.

The Midnight Club is expected to drop on October 7, 2022.

What is The Midnight Club about?

The series is based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 young adult novel of the same name.

According to Polygon, the show will follow a group of seven young adults who are living in hospice care with terminal illnesses.

Each night, the group meets up at midnight to tell scary stories, and they ultimately make a deal with each other that when one of them dies, that person will try and communicate with the others from beyond the grave.

Who is in the cast?

The cast of The Midnight Club includes:

Iman Benson

Larsen Thompson

William B. Davis

Crystal Balint

Patricia Drake

Igby Rigney

Ruth Codd

Aya Furukawa

Annarah Shephard

William Chris Sumpter

Sauriyan Sapkota

Zach Gilford

Matt Biedel

Samantha Sloyan

Heather Langenkamp

The Midnight Club will premiere on October 7, 2022 Credit: Netflix

Despite the cast being announced, little information is available on who the actors will play.

According to Deadline, Langenkamp will be playing the doctor who presides over the hospice ward.

