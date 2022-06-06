ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Midnight Club: When does it premiere on Netflix?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MIKE Flanagan is known for creating the popular supernatural horror drama series The Haunting of Hill House and its sequel, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Now, he's back with an all-new Netflix series titled The Midnight Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eX9w8_0g2EF0Cq00
The Midnight Club is a new Netflix series Credit: Netflix

The Midnight Club: When does it premiere on Netflix?

The Midnight Club is an upcoming American horror mystery thriller that was created by Flanagan and Leah Fong.

On June 6, 2022, Netflix announced the anticipated release date and dropped a teaser.

The Midnight Club is expected to drop on October 7, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWSZT_0g2EF0Cq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9LKP_0g2EF0Cq00

What is The Midnight Club about?

The series is based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 young adult novel of the same name.

According to Polygon, the show will follow a group of seven young adults who are living in hospice care with terminal illnesses.

Each night, the group meets up at midnight to tell scary stories, and they ultimately make a deal with each other that when one of them dies, that person will try and communicate with the others from beyond the grave.

Who is in the cast?

The cast of The Midnight Club includes:

  • Iman Benson
  • Larsen Thompson
  • William B. Davis
  • Crystal Balint
  • Patricia Drake
  • Igby Rigney
  • Ruth Codd
  • Aya Furukawa
  • Annarah Shephard
  • William Chris Sumpter
  • Sauriyan Sapkota
  • Zach Gilford
  • Matt Biedel
  • Samantha Sloyan
  • Heather Langenkamp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHb9i_0g2EF0Cq00
The Midnight Club will premiere on October 7, 2022 Credit: Netflix

Despite the cast being announced, little information is available on who the actors will play.

According to Deadline, Langenkamp will be playing the doctor who presides over the hospice ward.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar

New on Netflix in June 2022: All the new movies and shows

Summer is nearly here, and Netflix is showing no sign of slowing down its releases as the year progresses. June is shaping up to be a good month for movies, for one thing. There's the Adam Sandler-led sports drama Hustle, the actor's first movie role since 2020's Hubie Halloween, while Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller star in sci-fi thriller Spiderhead. Plus, Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart front the action comedy The Man From Toronto – and that's just the Netflix Originals.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Netflix Series#The Midnight Club#American#Polygon
Deadline

‘Locke & Key’ Gets Premiere Date & Teaser For Third & Final Season On Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Season 3 of Netflix’s Locke & Key will premiere August 10, the streamer revealed today as part of its annual Geeked Week. As Deadline revealed exclusively in April, the upcoming third season will be the supernatural thriller series’ last. Netflix also released a teaser trailer that gives a first look at Locke & Key‘s final chapter. “The past is always with us, you can try to run away but it’s always there,” an ominous voiceover says in the opening seconds of the trailer, leading to a montage of Season 3 footage (You can watch it...
NFL
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Confirms Additional Cast Members In Teaser Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities during the show’s Geeked Week presentation Monday. The minute-plus clip confirms five new cast members – Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Kate Micucci and Charlyne Yi — and contains snippets of footage of stories contained in the anthology series from Oscar winner del Toro. They join previously announced Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Rupert Grint (previously reported and now confirmed), Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
GeekyGadgets

Netflix Midnight Club mystery thriller premiers October 7th

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming horror mystery thriller television series created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong. The Midnight Club is scheduled to premiere on the Netflix streaming service on October 7, 2022 and stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota as the titular patients. Heather Langenkamp, Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, and Samantha Sloyan have recurring roles in the TV series.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Netflix's 'The Midnight Club' teaser gives spooky first look at Christopher Pike adaptation

Everyone knows spooky stories are best told at midnight in an old manor with a mysterious past, right?. It's the kind of thing you'd make a club out of, which is exactly what the members of The Midnight Club did in Christopher Pike's book series. And now, Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, who brought you The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, have crafted a TV adaptation for Netflix.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+, Percy Adds Five and More

Click here to read the full article. The latest Marvel blockbuster is coming soon to your TV: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, June 22, the streamer has revealed. The movie’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, announced the news in a video shared by Disney+’s official Twitter feed. (Watch it here.) The sequel, which opened in theaters on May 6 and has grossed more than $800 million worldwide, serves as a continuation of sorts for the Disney+ series WandaVision, with Olsen once again reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff. As basically a...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' horror Netflix series is an all-star anthology

Guillermo del Toro is unlocking quite the Cabinet of Curiosities with a new horror anthology series for Netflix. Based on his own short story of the same name, and with each episode reportedly introduced by the director himself, the series will see eight horror stories by famous filmmakers including Del Toro. The director is no stranger to anthologies of horror, with Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark dragging us back to our childhood hell in 2019.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Imperfects Trailer Released by Netflix

"If we're not human, what are we?" asks the official teaser trailer for The Imperfects, a new monster sci-fi original series coming to Netflix. On Monday, the Stranger Things streamer revealed the first look at the Coming of Rage story from showrunner Dennis Heaton (Netflix's The Order) and the creative minds behind Fargo and Van Helsing. Released as part of Day 1 of Netflix's Geeked Week 2022, The Imperfects teaser trailer follows first looks at Manifest Season 4, Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club, and a new look at Resident Evil.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Will Likely Not Shift to Weekly Release for Final Season, Netflix US Scripted Chief Says

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 1 has already smashed multiple Netflix viewership records less than two weeks after its release, and anticipation for Volume 2’s July 1 launch is building more by the day. But the immense success of the streamer’s first-ever season to feature a two-batch drop with just over a month in between releases does not mean Netflix is considering shaking up the “Stranger Things” model further. Ahead of its fifth and final season, there are currently no plans to shift the Duffer Brothers series to a weekly release. “For the fans...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What's New on Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

Did you watch that scene in The Boys yet? You know the one I'm talking about, the one with the giant dingaling? Well if you enjoyed that, don't worry, there's more episodes of The Boys coming up — and therefore more comical superhero gore — every week on Fridays until Season 3 is done. It's definitely the best show that Amazon Prime Video has this month, but it's not the only great thing to watch.
TV SHOWS
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

In the mood for a good fright? Whether you're partial to demons or something more gory, there are plenty of spooky scenes to be seen over on Prime Video. Wait until nightfall, dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough, that is.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
473K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy