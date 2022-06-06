ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

WATCH: Blinken hosts a meeting with Qatari counterpart

By Associated Press
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Qatari counterpart at the State Department on Monday. Watch the meeting in the player above. Blinken...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - Migrants have 'NO IDEA' what Title 42 is: Central Americans still head to the border despite restrictions and plead with Governor Abbott to be sent back to their home countries because they are beaten and robbed in grim conditions in Mexico

Migrants waiting for months on end in Mexico to get into the U.S. are pleading for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to send them back to their home countries rather than expel them to Mexico when they illegally cross the border. 'We have a message for Governor Abbott,' a group of...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qatari#Al Said#Al Thani#State#The State Department#The U S Team
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
The Independent

Trump news - live: Jan 6 committee evidence leaks as Hillary Clinton attacks ‘seditious’ Fox News

Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the 6 January select committee’s upcoming hearings, tweeting that “Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.The channel has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time show, with full coverage relegated to its less-viewed sister channel Fox Business. This will make Fox News the only major news network in the US to not carry this Thursday’s hearing live. Fox News will, however, offer live...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
AFP

US VP Harris announces migration funds as Mexico snubs Americas summit

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced a fresh $1.9 billion in private sector funding to boost jobs in hopes of reducing migration from Central America, at a Latin America summit in Los Angeles snubbed by the leaders of Mexico and other affected countries. Harris also announced the creation of the "Central American Service Corps" funded through US aid to mentor young people.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden doesn't want 'dictators' at the Summit of the Americas after it was revealed Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were not invited and Mexican President López Obrador dropped out

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that President Joe Biden didn't want 'dictators' at this week's Summit of the Americas, which was why the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not asked to attend. On Monday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed he wouldn't travel to...
POTUS
Reuters

Iraq makes it illegal to attempt normalising ties with Israel

BAGHDAD, May 26 (Reuters) - Iraq's parliament approved a law on Thursday that will ban normalizing relations with Israel, at a time when several Arab countries have established formal ties. The Iraqi parliament has been unable to convene on any other issue including electing a new president and forming its...
MIDDLE EAST
International Business Times

Hezbollah Says 'Ready' To Act If Lebanon Says Israel Violating Water Rights

Hezbollah is ready to take action "including force" against Israeli gas operations in disputed waters once the Lebanese government adopts a clearer policy, the heavily armed movement's deputy leader told Reuters on Monday. Sheikh Naim Qassem's comments came a day after a vessel operated by London-based Energean arrived off the...
MILITARY
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy