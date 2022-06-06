ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Tresa Mignonne Robertson Little || Obituary

By eExtra News
eparisextra.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial gathering will be planned for both Tresa and Don jointly in the weeks to come. You can honor her life by showing kindness to the weak and sharing the love of Christ with others. Tresa Robertson Little, born 2/19/1937 in Garland, Texas, returned home 5/19/2022 in Missouri...

eparisextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
eparisextra.com

Patsy Sue Mitchell || Obituary

Services have been set for 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, in the chapel at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with a time of visitation one hour prior to services. Patsy Sue Mitchell, age 76, of Paris went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Paris. Services have been set for 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, in the chapel at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with a time of visitation one hour prior to services. Rev. Lynn Hood will officiate. Interment will be at 11:00 am Saturday, June 11 in Concord Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas. Patsy was born October 31, 1945 in Paris, Texas to Doyle and Florence Ophelia Nutt Tucker. Patsy, known by many as “Miss Pat”, was devoted Christian and loved her Lord, He was her comfort. She was a member of Life Community Church since her return to Paris in 2012. She was a kind and generous woman, always thinking of others and never complaining. She had a natural talent for drawing and art. She enjoyed her neighbors in her retirement village and especially enjoyed cooking for and having her family around her. Patsy played a mean game of Scrabble and enjoyed the Friday bingo games in the community room. Her TV was always on, tuned to old westerns or an old movie. She loved her cats as well. She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Mitchell, a son, Lewis Mitchell, a grandson, Rith Chhoeuy, and a daughter-in-law, Samantha Mitchell. Survivors include her children, Michael Mitchell and wife, Jennifer, Becky Brooks and husband, Carl, Lynn Burns and husband, Allen, Mark Mitchell, and a daughter-in-law, Jessica Gillie; grandchildren, April Mitchell, Ben Mitchell, Heavenly Willborn, Skyler Gillie, Courtney Henriquez, Carley Mitchell, Kristi Mobbs, Abbygail Cooper, Daniel Burns, Justin Mitchell, Stephen Mitchell, Aaron Mitchell, Nathaniel Mitchell, and Laura Thorp; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Meredith; a brother, Donald Day; along with a dear friend, Brenda Woods and numerous nieces and nephews. To leave condolences for the family visit BrightHollandFuneralHome.com.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Dr. Michael Dennis Leddy || Obituary

Dr. Michael Dennis Leddy, 73, of Paris passed away on June 2, 2022, after a courageous eight-year journey with Parkinson’s/Lewy-Body Dementia. He is now relieved of pain and is at home and at peace. He was a beloved physician and devoted father who had a twinkle in his eye...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Billy Don Garner || Obituary

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 7th at Emberson Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Reed officiating. Billy Don Garner, 79, of the West Post Oak Community, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday,...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Gracie Maurine Womack || Obituary

Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11th at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Barnett officiating. Gracie Maurine Womack, 97, of Paris, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at Paris Chalet. Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11th at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Barnett...
PARIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
City
Tehuacana, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Mexia, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Missouri City, TX
eparisextra.com

Woman dead after accident on Loop 286

A 58-year-old female, from Greenville, Texas, riding a 2017 Harley Davidson Trike, entered the 2800 block of NE Loop 286 from a private drive and lost control. A woman is dead after an accident on Loop 286 on Tuesday. Paris Police responded to a fatality accident in the 2800 block...
GREENVILLE, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || June 6, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Bates,Caleb Austen – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. Bills,Robert Daquan – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR; TRANSPORT TERRORISTIC THREAT OF. Brooks,David Ross – EVADING ARREST DET; W/PREV CONVICTION THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. Campos,Alejandro Rios – TERRORISTIC THREAT OF...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Rep. Slaton files bill to ban drag shows in presence of minors in Texas

A few days after a drag show in Dallas allowed children in the venue, Representation Bryan Slaton announced he plans to file legislation to “Protect kids from drag shows and other inappropriate displays as soon as the next legislative session begins.”. A few days after a drag show in...
TEXAS STATE
eparisextra.com

City of Paris releases public awareness bulletin regarding fireworks

In accordance with the City of Paris Ordinance 6.04.001 and Fire Code 5601.1.3, it is illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sell and use Fireworks within the City of Paris. In accordance with the City of Paris Ordinance 6.04.001 and Fire Code 5601.1.3, it is illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sell and use Fireworks within the City of Paris.
PARIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Poetry#Great Grandchildren
eparisextra.com

PJC offering free Robotics Coding Camp in five locations || Sponsored by Quality Care ER

Paris Junior College is holding a robotics coding camp made possible by the Texas Workforce Commission at five locations in June, July and August. Paris Junior College is holding a robotics coding camp made possible by the Texas Workforce Commission at five locations in June, July and August. The free camp is for students entering the sixth, seventh, or eighth grades, or those who have completed eighth grade in the 2021-22 school year.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County Sheriff inmate booking report || June 6, 2022

KENNISON, JANICE MARIE – CCC/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND. CORTES, JOSE MARTIN – DCC/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND. DCC/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND – CCC/MTR-THEFT PROP $50<$500 ; CCC/MTR-THEFT PROP $50<$500; CCC/MTR-THEFT PROP $50<$500. BILLS, ROBERT DAQUAN – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD. SILLIVAN, ROBERT...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Prairiland FFA holds banquet || Sponsored by Quality Care ER

On May 19, 2022, Prairiland FFA held their 50th Annual FFA Banquet, where they recognized their students for their hard work throughout the year. On May 19, 2022, Prairiland FFA held their 50th Annual FFA Banquet, where they recognized their students for their hard work throughout the year. The students who participated in Leadership and Career Development Events, Showed Livestock throughout the year, earned their Greenhand and Chapter degrees, and who received certifications were all recognized. They also acknowledged the three students who have advanced to the state degree check for their Lone Star Degrees: Reese Bassano, Keeley Webb, and Cadie Gray. At the end of the banquet, they installed the new incoming officers for the 2022-2023 year.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

APL offers low-cost vaccinations, spays, neuters on Saturday

The Animal Protection League will be in town this Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Atwood’s to offer residents’ pets low-cost vaccines and spay/neutering. The Animal Protection League will be in town this Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Atwood’s to offer residents’ pets low-cost vaccines and spay/neutering.
PARIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy